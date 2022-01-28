The Chainsmokers and The Kid LAROI to Headline World’s First NFT-Gated Festival March 18 and 19 at Las Vegas’ AREA15

First Annual Afterparty NFT Art and Music Festival formed to unite community, creators and NFT art

NFTs provide “all-access” passes to immersive digital art galleries and live music performances

Festival hosted by Afterparty; produced in partnership with former Life is Beautiful and Kaaboo executives

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Chainsmokers and The Kid LAROI are the first headliners to be announced for the First Annual Afterparty NFT Art and Music Festival. On March 18 and 19, NFT art, music and a creator-led Web3 community will collide in Las Vegas for the world’s first token-gated festival – NFTs are the “ticket” in.





An additional 25 supporting music acts and more than a dozen world-class NFT artists will join The Chainsmokers, who just released their first single “High” off of their highly anticipated new album, and The Kid LAROI as part of the two-day lineup. The festival is produced in partnership with former Life is Beautiful partner, Ryan Doherty, and former Kaaboo executive, Chris Racan. The full music and NFT artist lineup will be announced in early February.

Standout NFT artists, Nate Mohler and Alec Maassen, are co-creative directing the NFT art program that will transport guests into an immersive, interactive experience. For the first time, NFTs will be showcased as the festival centerpiece to celebrate the NFT movement in-real-life.

Afterparty has chosen AREA15, an immersive event and entertainment district located minutes from the Strip in Las Vegas, for a multi-venue, multisensory experience. Digital art will captivate and guide guests through an experiential journey of NFT art shows, live music performances and metaverse experiences.

Digital art gallery activations will feature Afterparty’s Utopian NFTs and other innovative digital art pieces. Far from being thumbnails on OpenSea, these pieces will come to life via human-scale 4K and 8K displays to transform your typical gallery into a multilayered intersection of imagery, sound, light and space.

Afterparty’s generative Utopian NFT collection doubles as digital art and “all-access” festival passes. Because these NFTs are designed to have intrinsic value, they unlock tangible, real-world experiences in the metaverse and in-real-life, such as exclusive artist-level connection at the festival and beyond.

Each of the collection’s 1,500 NFTS are completely unique, exclusively live-minted and live on the Ethereum blockchain forever. Sia, Just Maiko and jxdn are among the first creators to live-mint Afterparty’s NFTs at a secret location in the Hollywood Hills.

Each NFT holder will be able to bring one guest and will have two passes to invite friends or sell. There are two ways to hold one of these NFTs now on the secondary market:

Buy a MintPass to mint a Utopian: opensea.io/collection/afterparty-mintpass Buy a Utopian NFT: opensea.io/collection/afterparty-utopians

The party doesn’t stop in Las Vegas. Afterparty’s Utopians act as “memberships” that unlock access to the community and more experiences, including the Afterparty Super Bowl Weekend Event, NFT art gallery showings at the Afterparty House, the Afterparty Pop-Up House at Art Basel 2022 and more unveils coming soon.

David Fields, Afterparty co-founder and CEO: “The crypto world can seem like the next Wall Street. We see it as unlocking the Art Basel and Coachella of tomorrow. The Afterparty Festival is the coming together of the Web3 community that captures innovation and the arts that uplift, inspire and unite us all. Whether you’re a crypto titan, performer, creator or fan, Afterparty is your community to experience the real and authentic merging of human connection, NFT art and creative expression.”

Chris Racan, former Kaaboo senior executive and Afterparty festival production partner: “This festival centers around NFT artists and their art in a multimedia forum that will showcase the future and experiential value these NFTs hold. In my time as an event producer, I’ve never been part of an event that so completely empowers creators to showcase 21st-century creativity. It’s time we celebrate the excitement around digital art, music and the creator economy and I couldn’t be prouder to partner with Afterparty to bring all of this to life.”

Ryan Doherty, former Life is Beautiful partner and Afterparty festival production partner: “NFT art deserves to be seen and celebrated through an experience that is just as innovative as the NFT art itself. We’re creating a festival that captures that energy and enthusiasm that fits into a future-ready environment that intensifies the impact these pieces have on the viewer.”

To learn more about Afterparty and the festival lineup, head to afterparty.ai/festival. To join Afterparty’s discord, head to Discord.gg/AfterpartyNFT.

About Afterparty

Afterparty is the Web3 company building the tools and community for creators and their biggest supporters to capitalize on tangible, real-world value of NFTs. Founded and managed by entrepreneurs who are equally technology and creator-focused, Afterparty has grown its token-gated events platform into a creator-led community that’s unlocking experiences in the metaverse and IRL.

The First Annual NFT Art and Music Festival, March 18 and 19, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV is among the many NFT-gated experiences Afterparty is hosting, which also includes gallery showings at the LA Afterparty House, pop-up events at Art Basel and much more.

Afterparty made its public debut in June 2021 and has quickly attracted hundreds of influential and emerging creators. It has also gained backing from strategic investors, including Acrew Capital, TenOneTen Ventures, and angels Reade Seiff and Craig Clemens. For more information, visit afterparty.ai.

About AREA15

AREA15, located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, is the world’s first purpose-built immersive entertainment district offering live events, immersive activations, monumental art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. With a growing collection of dynamic destinations including Dueling Axes, Emporium Arcade Bar, Illuminarium, Lost Spirits Distillery, Oddwood Bar, “Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite,” Museum Fiasco, Rocket Fizz, Five Iron Golf, The Beast by Todd English,OZ Experience and anchor experience, Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, AREA15 is an ever-changing art, retail and entertainment district attracting locals and tourists of all ages.

AREA15 has received numerous accolades, including being named “Best Immersive Art Experience” by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, one of “The 10 Most Innovative Urban Development and Real Estate Companies of 2020” by Fast Company, “Reader’s Choice—Best Attraction” by Las Vegas Weekly, “Best Arts Hub” by Vegas Magazine, inducted into Las Vegas Magazine’s “Hall of Fame” and claiming the No. 1 spot in Blooloop’s “World’s Top 11 Immersive Art Experiences.”

