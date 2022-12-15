The Capstone Connected Smart Mirror featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#capstonecompaniesinc–Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology was featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Stewart Wallach, Capstone’s CEO, commented, “We are so pleased to have been included in the Kelly Clarkson Holiday Gift Guide which aired yesterday. Kelly’s on-air description of the mirror was perfect. She described the mirror as ‘cool’ and ‘magical’ which, frankly, says it all…”

He added, “We are keeping our year end sale pricing in effect at CapstoneConnected.com, and we are shipping immediately.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show Holiday Gift Guide featuring the Capstone Connected Thin Cast Smart Mirror can be viewed by visiting this link: https://youtu.be/B2LcOgPSnq8

About the Show. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is the critically acclaimed, uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart and connection featuring Emmy® Award winning talk show host, Grammy® Award winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. The hourlong program, produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, is the highest rated talk show to debut in seven years. It features a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people, performances, games and Kelly’s unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting and things that make her laugh along the way. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs in 100% of the country on more than 200 stations. Emmy® and Gracie® Award winner Alex Duda is showrunner and executive producer.

About Capstone Companies, Inc. Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and certain international markets.

Visit our websites www.capstoneindustries.com and www.capstoneconnected.com for information on our current product offerings. Contents of referenced URL’s are not incorporated herein.

Contacts

Aimee C. Brown



Corporate Secretary



(954) 252-3440, ext. 313