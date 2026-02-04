The Bump Introduces a More Connected Registry Built for How Families Plan Today

New features make it easier for expecting parents and their families to collaborate, discover trusted products, and plan with confidence

The Bump, a leading pregnancy and parenting technology platform, today announced an updated registry experience available on The Bump app and TheBump.com, designed to make it easier for expecting parents to involve family, discover trusted products, and plan collaboratively as they prepare for a new baby.

The updated registry is designed to address the overwhelming decision fatigue many expecting parents experience by simplifying how they discover, organize, and trust product recommendations. According to The Bump, a majority of moms say it’s difficult to determine what they need, and 77% rely on recommendations from friends and family when deciding what to add to their registry—underscoring the need for trusted guidance and better organization. The new registry experience is designed to reduce friction by connecting parents to real recommendations, helpful context, and tools that keep everything in one place.

Key features of The Bump Registry include:

Trusted product guidance informed by real parent recommendations and deep editorial expertise

Community-driven input that allows friends and family to share recommendations directly on a shared registry

Registry syncing with retail partners to help parents stay organized across stores

To help simplify registry creation, The Bump will recommend initial products based on user preferences, highly-recommended products across its community, and years of historical registry data. These recommendations are grounded in real reviews from more than 300,000 parents within The Bump community, helping expecting parents cut through decision fatigue and focus on what’s been tested and trusted by other families.

Designed to fit how families already plan, The Bump registry works alongside existing top registries rather than replacing them—bringing everything into a single, connected experience. Expecting parents can link registries from select retail partners, including Amazon, Target, and Crate & Kids, turning The Bump into a central registry hub that makes it easier for parents and guests to stay organized.

“Today’s expecting parents are flooded with choices, so trusted recommendations are no longer a nice-to-have, they are essential to building a registry with confidence,” said Jen Hayes Lee, Head of Marketing, The Bump. “This update reflects our commitment to building tools that feel supportive, intuitive, and grounded in real parent experiences.”

The updated registry experience reinforces The Bump’s role as a one-stop destination for pregnancy planning—bringing together expert content, trusted community insights, and practical tools to help parents feel confident every step of the way.

