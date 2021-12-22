The Boston Globe Names ChaosSearch a Top Place to Work for 2021

ChaosSearch recognized as a top employer based on employee feedback for second time this year

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChaosSearch announced today that it has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 14th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. This recognition follows the company’s placement on The Boston Business Journal’s 2021 Best Places to Work list, solidifying its commitment to creating exceptional work environments that foster employee happiness and growth.

The Boston Globe’s annual Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state as voted on by the people who know them best: their employees. The rankings are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. The survey measures employee opinions about everything from workplace flexibility and leadership to company values and compensation. More than 80,000 individuals spanning across 363 Massachusetts organizations participated in this year’s nomination and evaluation process, and 150 employers were ultimately recognized. ChaosSearch ranked 5th overall in the small company category.

“At ChaosSearch, we are dedicated to providing constant support and resources to cultivate our greatest asset: our people,” said Ed Walsh, CEO, ChaosSearch. “The past year has proven how important that commitment is—particularly as we continue to scale our business amidst a pandemic. It requires a lot of creativity and flexibility to foster a collaborative environment with an energizing culture. The hard work and dedication of our employees has made this a momentous year, and we’re incredibly proud to be recognized as a workplace that supports their professional development.”

ChaosSearch is hiring across the organization and has tripled the size of its team over the last year. For more information, visit www.chaossearch.io/careers.

About ChaosSearch



ChaosSearch helps modern organizations Know Better™ by activating the data lake for analytics. The ChaosSearch Data Lake Platform indexes customers’ cloud data, rendering it fully searchable and enabling analytics at scale with massive reductions of time, cost and complexity.

ChaosSearch was purpose-built for cost-effective, highly scalable analytics encompassing full text search, SQL and machine learning capabilities in one unified offering. The patented ChaosSearch technology instantly transforms your cloud object storage (Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage) into a hot, analytical data lake.

The Boston-based company raised $40M Series B in December 2020 and is hiring to support its hyper growth. For more information, visit ChaosSearch.io or follow us on Twitter @ChaosSearch and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:



Nicole Metro



V2 Communications for ChaosSearch



chaossearch@v2comms.com