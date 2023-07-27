The Binding of Isaac: Repentance Now On iOS

The Ultimate Roguelike Playable on Apple Devices

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#tboi–The fan-favorite Binding of Isaac series becomes fully realized on Apple platforms today with Nicalis’ release of all the DLC updates for The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth—including The Binding of Isaac: Repentance—on iPhone and iPad.





The critically acclaimed base game The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is newly updated on the App Store with in-game purchase options for the Afterbirth, Afterbirth+ and Repentance downloadable content updates. This brings the iOS version current with the hugely expanded PC and console versions.

With more content and more new features than most sequels, the Repentance update takes the series to new heights of roguelike dungeon adventure, as the tear-shooting toddler descends deeper into the basement for his most unbelievable challenges yet. The updated base game and DLC have dedicated touch controls but also support many bluetooth gamepads.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is now available at the App Store for $14.99. It includes in-game purchases that offer three consecutive updates in the following order: The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ and The Binding of Isaac: Repentance. Each update costs $14.99; however, players can purchase two updates in a single transaction for $24.99, or all three for $39.99. Prices may vary outside the U.S. region.

Click here to view The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth at the App Store

Click here to download The Binding of Isaac: Repentance iOS press assets

