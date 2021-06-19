The Best PS5 (Playstation 5) & PS4 (PlayStation 4) Prime Day Deals (2021): Early PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro & PS5 Console Deals Compiled by Deal Stripe

Early Prime Day PS5 & PS4 deals for 2021, featuring the latest DualSense controller, PS4 & PS5 games & more discounts
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day deals experts have compared the best early PS5 (Playstation 5) & PS4 (Playstation 4) deals for Prime Day 2021, together with the latest savings on controllers, games, PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim and more. View the latest deals in the list below.
Best PS5 deals:
- Save up to 67% on PlayStation 5 consoles, games, controllers, and more at Amazon – see the latest deals on the PS5 console including discounts on bundles and accessories
- Save on PlayStation 5 consoles at Amazon – Sony’s latest PlayStation offers a more immersive gaming experience with lightning-fast SSD and other cool features
- Save on PlayStation 5 bundles at Amazon – check out the latest prices on PlayStation 5 bundles including bundles with PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers
- Save on PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controllers at Amazon – find the best deals on PS5 controllers including discounts on accessories compatible with the DualSense Wireless Controller
- Save up to $42 on top-rated PlayStation 5 games at Amazon – includes deals on bestselling games such as Demon’s Souls, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, NBA 2K21 and more
Best PS4 deals:
- Save up to 50% on Sony PlayStation 4 consoles, controllers and games at Amazon – check the latest deals on best-selling PS4 bundles, titles, and accessories
- Save on PS4 Pro consoles at Amazon – enjoy 4K TV gaming and crisp HDR graphics on the PS4 Pro, with 1TB storage, DualShock 4 wireless controller, and Boost Mode
- Save up to $43 on PS4 bundles at Amazon – check live prices on popular PS4, PS4 Slim, and PS4 Pro bundles featuring top-rated games such as God of War, Grand Theft Auto V, and more
- Save up to 36% on PS4 controllers at Amazon – featuring DualShock 4 wireless controllers in various colors as well as more third-party game controllers
- Save up to $30 on top-selling PS4 games at Amazon – including highly rated PS4 exclusives and more titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ghost of Tsushima, Madden NFL 21, and Horizon Zero Dawn
More gaming deals:
- Save on high-performance gaming PCs from iBUYPOWER, CyberPowerPC, Dell Alienware & more at Amazon – check deals on gaming PCs featuring the latest graphics cards from AMD & NVIDIA
- Save up to $318 on gaming laptops from Razer, Dell Alienware, HP, MSI, ASUS & more at Amazon – see the latest deals on ultra-thin & high refresh rate gaming laptops
- Save on PlayStation 5 consoles, games, controllers, and more at Amazon – see the latest deals on the PS5 console including discounts on bundles and accessories
- Save on Nintendo Switch consoles, games & accessories at Amazon – check the latest deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, joy-con controllers and bundles, cases & more
- Save on Xbox One X consoles, controllers, and titles at Amazon – check live deals on top-selling Microsoft Xbox One X gaming consoles, bundles, and accessories
- Save up to 60% on gaming headsets from Razer, Astro, HyperX, Corsair & Turtle Beach at Amazon – check popular deals on a wide range of gaming headsets for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series consoles
- Save up to 56% on ergonomic gaming chairs from GTRacing, X Rocker & more at Amazon – the best deals on pro gaming chairs, high back chairs, racing-style chairs, and more
Searching for more deals? Click here to check out the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to browse Amazon’s upcoming and active deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Sony’s current gaming consoles, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, are home to exceptional gaming experiences with exclusive games such as God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and more. Though the PS5 features the brand’s latest advancements in console gaming, with ray tracing, high speed SSD and 3D audio, the PS4 Pro is still a top console choice with an extensive library of AAA and indie titles. Controllers for both consoles are sought after since premium versions and third party options with nifty features are available.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)