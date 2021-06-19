The Best PS5 (Playstation 5) & PS4 (PlayStation 4) Prime Day Deals (2021): Early PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro & PS5 Console Deals Compiled by Deal Stripe

Early Prime Day PS5 & PS4 deals for 2021, featuring the latest DualSense controller, PS4 & PS5 games & more discounts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day deals experts have compared the best early PS5 (Playstation 5) & PS4 (Playstation 4) deals for Prime Day 2021, together with the latest savings on controllers, games, PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim and more. View the latest deals in the list below.

Best PS5 deals:

Best PS4 deals:

More gaming deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to check out the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to browse Amazon’s upcoming and active deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sony’s current gaming consoles, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, are home to exceptional gaming experiences with exclusive games such as God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and more. Though the PS5 features the brand’s latest advancements in console gaming, with ray tracing, high speed SSD and 3D audio, the PS4 Pro is still a top console choice with an extensive library of AAA and indie titles. Controllers for both consoles are sought after since premium versions and third party options with nifty features are available.

