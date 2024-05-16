Momentum Design Lab Wins Multiple Awards for Best Digital Product Designs

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Momentum Design Lab, an HTEC company, started 2024 strong by winning multiple honors at the 11th Web Excellence, Spring 2024 UX Design and Indigo Design Awards. These awards highlight Momentum’s mastery of cutting-edge digital product innovation and design thinking. Each achievement also reflects Momentum’s dedication to quality and influence in the UX design and technology sector.









Engagements with visionary companies like Bitstamp, KT Tape, Nasdaq Private Market, the World Health Organization (WHO), and collaboration with the HTEC design and marketing team were pivotal to winning these awards. Momentum’s wins for all five diverse submissions in the Web Excellence Awards demonstrate its versatility and broad range of expertise. These entries included projects for the Bitstamp and KT Tape mobile apps, the Nasdaq Private Market and HTEC websites, and WHO’s Hive platform, which stood out among 900 entries from 21 countries.

Moreover, Momentum secured a win in the highly competitive ‘UX Design Award | Product’ category for the ‘KT Tape—Tape Like the Pros’ project and won the 2024 Indigo Design Award for the KT Tape mobile app and HTEC website design. This victory against a full slate of global competitors underscores the universal relevance of UX design across various industries. Momentum’s recognition further solidifies its position as a leader in UX design and product innovation.

The evaluation criteria for these awards focused on significance, innovation, and user-centricity, qualities mirrored in Momentum’s ethos and project methodology and affirmed in its commitment to delivering superior end-to-end user experiences.

About Momentum Design Lab:

Momentum Design Lab, an HTEC company, is a product innovation agency that embraces the whitespace between business, service, and product design. Their strategic approach integrates AI and data to deliver cohesive experiences through co-creation. Its clientele includes influential industry leaders and visionary cultural organizations. This diverse mix expands their perspective, leading to fresh approaches that transform organizations and deliver lasting impact.

About HTEC:

HTEC is a global digital, product development, and technology engineering firm powering the technological evolution of the world’s most impactful organizations—from disruptive startups to the Fortune 500. With more than 2,000 experts spread across North America and Europe, HTEC is an ideal technology partner for its clients and the ultimate growth platform for its employees.

