The Best Prime Day PC & Computer Deals 2021: Best Early Dell, HP & More Desktop Computer Sales Summarized by Retail Egg

Early Amazon Prime Day PC & desktop computer deals for 2021, including Dell, Acer, MSI, HP & more desktop & gaming PC deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a guide to all the best early computer & PC deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring the best savings on Dell Inspiron, HP Envy, HP Elite & more desktop PCs. Browse the full selection of deals listed below.
Best PC deals:
- Save up to 62% on a wide range of desktop PCs from HP, Dell, Lenovo & more at Amazon – get the best prices on SFF, mini, tower & more desktop PCs with Intel 11th gen & AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs
- Save on top-rated Acer desktop PCs at Amazon – check out live prices on Acer Aspire, Acer Nitro & Acer Predator tower & all-in-one desktop PCs
- Save on gaming PCs from iBUYPOWER, Skytech, CyberPowerPC & more at Amazon – find the best deals on gaming desktop PCs with NVIDIA RTX 3000 & AMD RX 6000 series GPUs
- Save on a wide range of HP desktop PCs at Amazon – get the best deals on HP ENVY, HP Slim, HP Elite & more HP desktop PCs
- Save up to $131 on HP Omen, HP ENVY & HP Pavilion gaming desktop PCs at Amazon – see live prices on VR-ready HP gaming PCs featuring the latest AMD & NVIDIA graphics cards
- Save on a wide range of Dell desktop PCs at Amazon – check current deals on Dell Inspiron PCs, Dell XPS tower desktop PCs & more top-selling Dell computers
- Save on premium Dell gaming PCs at Amazon – see the latest deals on Dell gaming PCs with 10th gen Intel core processors & NVIDIA RTX GPUs
- Save on Dell OptiPlex desktop PCs at Amazon – view live prices on 2020 & 2021 Dell OptiPlex desktop PCs for business, students & gaming
- Save up to $140 on Dell all-in-one desktop computers at Amazon – get the latest deals on 24-inch & 27-inch Dell all-in-one desktop PCs with mouse & keyboard, built-in webcam & more features
- Save up to 62% on Lenovo desktop PCs at Amazon – view the hottest deals on Lenovo mini-tower PCs, full tower desktops & more gaming, student, business & workstation PCs
Best iMac & Mac deals:
- Save on the iMac 24-inch at Amazon – the 2021 iMac 24-inch runs on Apple’s powerful M1 chip and comes with a 4.5K Retina display
- Save up to $499 on the iMac 27-inch at Amazon – the iMac 27-inch boasts of a 5K Retina display and can come with up to a 10-core Intel Core i9 processor
- Save up to 26% on iMac models at Amazon – check the latest savings on 21.5, 24, and 27-inch iMac models
- Save up to $100 on the Mac Mini at Amazon – check the latest deals on 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB Mac Mini models
- Save up to $69 on the Mac Pro at Amazon – the Mac Pro boasts up to 28 cores of power which makes it perfect for those who need impressive CPU performance
- Save up to $69 on Mac models at Amazon – click the link for the latest prices on the Mac Mini and the Mac Pro
Best gaming PC deals:
- Save on high-performance gaming PCs from iBUYPOWER, CyberPowerPC, Dell Alienware & more at Amazon – check deals on gaming PCs featuring the latest graphics cards from AMD & NVIDIA
- Save on iBUYPOWER gaming PCs at Amazon – view the best deals on gaming desktop PCs with the latest processors from AMD & Intel
- Save on CyberPowerPC gaming desktops at Amazon – click the link for live prices on CyberPowerPC Gamer Master, Gamer Xtreme, Gamer Supreme, and more gaming PCs
- Save on Dell Alienware Gaming PCs & Steam machines at Amazon – find the latest deals on Dell Alienware Steam machines, tower gaming desktops, mini gaming PCs, and more
- Save up to $128 on HP gaming PCs at Amazon – check the latest prices on HP Omen, HP Pavilion, HP Envy, and more VR-ready gaming desktops
- Save on MSI full tower & VR-ready gaming PCs at Amazon – see current deals on MSI Aegis, Codex, Trident, and more gaming PCs featuring NVIDIA RTX 3000 graphics cards
- Save on NZXT gaming cases, RGB fans, RGB AIOs & more at Amazon – click the link for deals on NZXT mini-ITX, mATX, mid-tower & full tower cases, RGB case fans, AIO coolers, and more
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to view thousands more upcoming and live deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
PC and desktop computers from HP and Dell are among the most popular options for many users. HP’s Envy tower PCs and Pavilion all-in-ones are excellent picks for productivity. On the other hand, Dell’s XPS desktop computers and Inspiron all-in-ones pack a lot of power not only for business projects and the like but also for multimedia content and light gaming. Speaking of, HP gaming PCs include the Pavilion and Omen lineups, while Dell counterparts include the G Series and the iconic Alienware range. These PC and computers are built to deliver a lag-free gaming experience and sport eye-catching and sleek designs.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)