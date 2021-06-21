The Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals 2021: Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6 & More Sales Compared by Spending Lab

Home Business Wire The Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals 2021: Apple Watch Series 4,...
Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch Series 6, 5, 4, 3 & SE deals for 2021 have arrived, explore the best Prime Day Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm & 44mm), Watch 5, Watch SE & more savings on this page

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our review of all the latest Apple Watch deals for Prime Day 2021, including the latest sales on GPS and GPS + Cellular Apple Watch Series 6, SE, & 5 smartwatches. Find the full selection of deals by clicking the links below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare thousands more savings on a broad range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch remains one of the best-selling wearables in the market today. Its latest iteration, the Apple Watch Series 6, introduces SpO2 monitoring and a native sleep tracking app — significant upgrades from the Apple Watch Series 5. But the Cupertino-based tech giant isn’t just focusing on premium smartwatches. The Apple Watch SE is an upgraded alternative to the company’s cheapest wearable on sale, the Apple Watch Series 3. Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, the budget wearable is also equipped with 32GB of storage, heart-rate monitoring, and pre-loaded workout profiles. It’s essentially similar to the Apple Watch Series 4 from 2018 but without the ECG.

