The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company Selects Origami Risk Core Platform to Drive Efficiency in Workers’ Comp

Carrier Leveraging Origami’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P/C Insurance Suite to Streamline Underwriting, Billing and Claims Administration

WARWICK, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CoreSolutions–The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company, the leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance in Rhode Island, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant SaaS P/C platform for underwriting, billing, and claims administration.





Origami’s platform will enable Beacon Mutual to streamline its policy, billing, and claims administration processes and enhance the various workers’ compensation services it offers its policyholders and network of independent agents in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

“Beacon Mutual’s position as a leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance demands innovative programs and outstanding service for our policyholders, agents, and injured workers,” said Rajani Mahadevan, Chief Operating Officer, Beacon Mutual. “Origami’s end-to-end core suite will facilitate our strategic vision by empowering our employees with the technology to continue being the workers’ compensation provider of choice over the long term.”

“In addition to our policy management capabilities, Beacon is leveraging Origami’s standard workers’ compensation claims administration package, which is configured for fast and efficient implementation with true speed to value and ready integration with existing technology infrastructures,” said Mike Kaplan, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “These capabilities are among several innovative solution sets we’ve developed to help carriers and other insurance providers drive efficiencies across critical functions, meet customer needs and improve overall performance.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a full-service bureau content management solution and a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company

Beacon Mutual is the leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance in Rhode Island with a successful 30-year history of protecting Rhode Island employers and employees through high-quality safety training programs and educational resources to prevent workplace accidents and to return injured employees to work with compassion and care.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.

Contacts

Al Modugno, 917-414-4569, al.modugno@yahoo.com