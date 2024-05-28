Tanium’s Converge World Tour Brings Customers, Partners, and Executives to Paris

Converged Endpoint Management leader continues to highlight new autonomous capabilities with customers like Inetum and Pluxee showcasing their success stories

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, the industry’s leading provider of Converged Endpoint Management (XEM), travels to Paris, France this week to continue its flagship Converge World Tour event. Attendees will gain insights from Tanium executives providing a deeper dive into Tanium’s new autonomous endpoint management (AEM) capabilities, hear from expert panels and renowned guest speakers, participate in exclusive sessions from Tanium superusers, and partake in hands-on labs.





Sponsored by Tanium partners including Accenture, Cegedim, Cyberdefense, Duonyx, i-TRACING Cybersecurity, Microsoft and ServiceNow, Converge World Tour Paris will explore the latest innovations in Tanium’s product roadmap, including Tanium Automate, designed to empower customers to automate complex tasks at speed and scale. The conference will showcase local customers like Inetum and Pluxee, who will share how capabilities within the Tanium XEM platform has been transformative in their company evolutions.

“ At Converge Paris, we are exploring the latest innovative autonomous capabilities of the Tanium XEM platform which we are confident will further provide our customers the power to break silos, prevent breaches, lower complexity, and reduce costs,” said Dagobert Levy, vice president EMEA South, Tanium. “ The Tanium XEM platform empowers organizations in all industries to remain resilient in the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape and be proactive in protecting their data and assets.”

Tanium Automate

Attendees will have a chance to dive into Tanium Automate as Chief Technology Officer Matt Quinn and VP of AI Harman Kaur demonstrate how the no-code automation and orchestration workflow experience, available now in private preview, empowers IT and Security teams using Tanium Cloud to automate common tasks, be they simple or complex. Teams can create custom playbooks from the UI to minimize operational impact and automate repeatable tasks like patching, application deployments, vulnerability remediations, unused software license reclamation, among others. With the ability to orchestrate and chain together a series of Tanium Action Steps into logical, repeatable sequences, called playbooks, common tasks can run automatically or with user interaction and oversight.

Additional highlights of Converge World Tour Paris include:

A Keynote from Tanium CMO Steve Daheb exploring the path to what’s possible with the Tanium platform.

A closer look at other recent product innovations like Tanium Guardian from Director of Endpoint Security Research, Melissa Bischoping.

A fireside chat between Head of Cybersecurity of Microsoft France , Jean-Marie Letort, and Tanium VP South EMEA, Dagobert Levy, to explore the power of platforms.

, Jean-Marie Letort, and Tanium VP South EMEA, Dagobert Levy, to explore the power of platforms. Additional hands-on lab sessions will dive into best practices and lessons learned using other Tanium solutions including SBOM, Comply, and DEX.

Opportunities for Tanium certifications and a chance to network with industry peers and thought leaders at an evening reception.

To learn more and register for an upcoming Converge World Tour event in a city near you, visit: https://www.tanium.com/converge-world-tour/

About Tanium

Tanium delivers the industry’s only true real-time cloud-based endpoint management and security offering. Its converged endpoint management (XEM) platform is real-time, seamless, and autonomous, allowing security-conscious organizations to break down silos and reduce complexity, cost, and risk. Securing more than 32M endpoints around the world, Tanium’s customers include more than 40% of the Fortune 100, 7 of the top 10 U.S. retailers, 9 of the top 10 U.S. commercial banks, all 6 branches of the U.S. military, and MODs and DODs around the world. It also partners with the world’s biggest technology companies, system integrators, and managed service providers to help customers realize the full potential of their IT investments. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for eight consecutive years and ranks on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information on The Power of Certainty™, visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

