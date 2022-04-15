Home Business Wire The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference...
The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 results on Monday, May 9, 2022, after the U.S. stock market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day to discuss the results.

The toll-free dial-in for the conference call is (844) 200-6205 (U.S. & Canada), or (646) 904-5544 (all other locations). The conference ID is 442851. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com/.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on May 9, 2022 through May 16, 2022. The toll-free replay dial-in number is (866) 813-9403 (U.S & Canada), or (929) 458-6194 (all other locations). The replay passcode is 667125.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD) including its the live digital streaming subscription BODi, and the Beachbody Bike powered by MYXfitness, the Company’s connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

Contacts

Media

Madeleine O’Hagan

madeleine.ohagan@teneo.com

Investor Relations

Edward Plank

eplank@beachbody.com

