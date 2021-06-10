The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Announces 2021 Plans to Return to Novi Michigan to Bring Together the Industry’s Leading Innovators

Informa Markets – Engineering’s advanced battery technology and electric and hybrid vehicle events taking place September 15 through 17 will feature an expansive expo floor and educational and networking opportunities.

NOVI, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EVT21–Registration is open for the 2021 Battery Show, North America’s largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade conference exclusively dedicated to electric and hybrid electric vehicle (E/HV) drivetrain and power systems. Returning to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, September 15 through 17, the event, which is in its 11th year of helping engineers, R & D, product development, and executives network, explore innovations, and keep ahead of the competition, will bring together more than 500 suppliers across the expo floor to showcase the raw materials, components, cell makers, testing, recycling, and more, and the latest solutions across the transportation, stationary, portable and industrial sectors.

The global EV market size is projected to grow from 4,093 thousand units in 2021 to 34,756 thousand units by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.8%. Collaboration and the right partnerships will be core to both company and industry success. “As much innovation has occurred over the past year, we are thrilled to be welcoming companies across the globe back to Novi to connect face to face,” said Jenny McCall, The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo event director. “In addition to the hundreds of exhibitors that will be found on the expo floor, attendees will have the opportunity to access high-quality education and to network with peers, leaders, and visionaries.”

Exhibitors

Among the hundreds of exhibitors will be the event’s 2021 premier sponsors Asahi Kasei, Bitrode, Churod Americas, Inc., DOW, Eaton, Epic Resins, Solid State Hydraulics, Zeiss, in addition to industry-leading companies including 3M Automotive Electrification, Advanced Battery Concepts, AKASOL, Amphenol TPI, CSM Products, Danfoss, East Penn, EnerDel, Henkel, Hioki, Honeywell, Hongfa, Inventus Power, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nordson, Rise Robotics, Voltabox, and XALT Energy, all of which will be showcasing their latest technologies and products.

Furthermore, attendees will be able to meet and interact with a number of leading companies from the United Kingdom in the UK Pavilion. “The UK Pavilion is designed to support emerging low carbon innovators, and The Battery Show Novi is a pivotal event for companies seeking to connect with industry peers, global investors, and prospective customers,” said Philippa Oldham, Stakeholder Engagement Director at the Advanced Propulsion Centre. “The fact that the physical show will be able to go ahead safely is a huge positive for APC and the community of British SMEs with whom we are working to accomplish a cleaner and greener future.”

Complimentary Show Features

In addition to the expansive expo floor, attendees will have the opportunity to supplement their show experience with a number of complimentary onsite educational and networking features, including:

New Product Showcases Providing an under-the-hood look at new technologies from more than 25 exhibiting companies, the New Product Showcase will host 15-minute live demonstrations offering a close examination of new and improved solutions.

Open Tech Forum Explore what’s new in battery and H/EV design and innovation at the Open Tech Forum. Hosted on the expo floor, attendees can watch demos, learn from teardowns, and listen to expert-led panels. Sessions are free and open to everyone.

Networking Receptions The perfect way to end a productive day, meet like-minded engineers, designers, and decision-makers over drinks and light bites at complimentary networking receptions. Join The Battery Show and EV Tech Expo community on Tuesday and Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the expo.



Health and Safety

The Battery Show will be organized in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standard. As the world’s leading events’ organizer, Informa has developed a detailed set of enhanced measures to provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety at its events, providing everyone with reassurance and confidence they are participating in a safe and controlled environment.

As of May 25, the state of Michigan announced effective July 1 the following updates to COVID-19 protocols:

All gathering restrictions both indoor and outdoor will be lifted

All mask rules will be lifted *Businesses can still require masks if they feel it necessary

Organizers of The Battery Show and Electric Vehicle Technology Expo will continue to partner with the Suburban Collection Showplace, our event partners and vendors, and local authorities to identify the safest operating procedures for this event. Detailed plans will be shared and published in the coming weeks at thebatteryshow.com.

