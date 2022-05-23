The Art of the Brick and EnChroma Offer Color Blind Dads a Memorable, Colorful Father’s Day Experience

– Special EnChroma Glasses Allow Color Blind Fathers to See Colors in Acclaimed Exhibits in San Francisco & Chicago –

CHICAGO & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#artofthebrick—EnChroma – creators of glasses for color blindness – and The Art of the Brick, the world’s most popular display of LEGO® art – today announced that EnChroma glasses will be available permanently for color blind visitors to borrow and experience the amazing colors in the exhibits at the Museum of Science and Industry Chicago and One Grant Avenue in San Francisco. The companies also announced special incentives for families with color blind fathers and father figures on Father’s Day.





“I can think of no greater joy than for families to bring their color blind dads to not only experience the world in color for the first time, but to appreciate the explosion of colors in the iconic LEGO sculptures at The Art of the Brick on Father’s Day as well,” said Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma. “We are thrilled to make this unique artwork accessible to those with color vision deficiencies, as we do at over 40 other major museums worldwide through the EnChroma Color Accessibility Program.”

One in 12 men (8%) and one in 200 women (.5%) are color blind – 13 million in the US and 350 million worldwide. While people with normal color vision see over one million colors, the color blind only see an estimated 10% of hues and shades. To them, green and yellow, gray and pink, purple and blue, and red and brown look similar and the colorful LEGO bricks in The Art of the Brick appear muted and dull. EnChroma glasses expand the range of colors the color blind can see and make colors more vibrant, clear and distinct to help them enjoy artwork, more of life’s colorful moments and overcome challenges at work, school and in everyday life.

EnChroma and The Art of the Brick also announced that tickets to the San Francisco exhibit for Father’s Day, June 19, will be free to dads and father figures using code: ENCR at artofthebrickexhibit.com.* EnChroma staff will be onsite at the San Francisco exhibit on Father’s Day to offer guests the opportunity to try EnChroma and purchase glasses at a 15% discount as well. In Chicago, the exhibit takes place at the Museum of Science and Industry Chicago, where EnChroma glasses are available to borrow.

In The Art of the Brick, acclaimed artist Nathan Sawaya uses over one million LEGO® bricks to create more than 70 colorful sculptures, including re-imagined versions of famous masterpieces such as Michelangelo’s David, Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Other highlights include a 20-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton and an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO brick-infused photography produced in tandem with award-winning photographer Dean West.

EnChroma Technology

Research on EnChroma glasses was supported by an SBIR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). A recent study by the University of California, Davis, and France’s INSERM Stem Cell and Brain Research Institute, demonstrated the effectiveness of EnChroma’s lens technology. The glasses are offered by over 70 major museums, libraries, schools, universities and state and national parks for color blind guests and students to borrow.

About EnChroma

Based in Berkeley, Calif., EnChroma produces leading-edge eyewear for color blindness and low vision, and other solutions for color vision, sold online and through Authorized Retailers worldwide. Invented in 2010, EnChroma’s patented eyewear combines the latest in color perception, neuroscience and lens innovation to improve the lives of people with color vision deficiency around the world. EnChroma received an SBIR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It earned the 2016 Tibbetts Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration in recognition of the firm’s innovative impact on the human experience through technology, and the 2020 Innovation Award in Life Sciences from the Bay Area’s East Bay Economic Development Alliance. For more information call 510-497-0048 or visit enchroma.com.

About Running Subway

Running Subway is a New York-based entertainment production company that has produced a multitude of successful exhibitions and theatrical productions including King Tut, Pompeii, The Dead Sea Scrolls, Harry Potter, and The Art of the Brick. Running Subway is also responsible for the highly successful, Broadway and touring production of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical as well as Judy Garland In Concert and Sinatra at the London Palladium. For more information about Running Subway, please visit https://www.runningsubway.com/.

