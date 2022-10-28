<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
The Arena Group to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Conference Call on Wednesday, November 9

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 following the close of the market.

Ross Levinsohn, The Arena Group’s Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast to review the quarterly results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. To access the call, please dial 877-545-0320 (toll free) or 973-528-0002 and if requested, reference conference ID 567063. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of The Arena Group’s website at https://investors.thearenagroup.net/news-and-events/events.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 7 p.m. ET on November 9, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 23, 2022 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 46930.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group creates robust digital destinations that delight consumers with powerful journalism and news about the things they love – their favorite sports teams, advice on investing, the inside scoop on personal finance, and the latest on lifestyle essentials. With powerful technology, editorial expertise, data management, and marketing savvy, the transformative company enables brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet and Parade to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. To learn more, visit www.thearenagroup.net

