The Arena Group Drives Largest Audience Growth Month In Its History According to ComScore, Reaching More Than 112 Million Users

Tech-Powered Media Company Adds 25 Million New Users Across Key Verticals; Sports Illustrated Media Group Moves Up To #4 Among All U.S. Sports Properties

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) (the “Company” or “The Arena Group”) today announced that it recorded its largest overall audience in its history in January, according to ComScore, with more than 112 million unique visitors (UVs) and moving to the #34 spot in the U.S. rankings, up nearly 60 spots from mid-last year. Its sports vertical, Sports Illustrated Media Group, now reaches more than 92 million UVs, growing more than 35% month-over-month. The Company’s digital properties now reach nearly 40% of all U.S. adults over age 18.

The recent growth metrics are most significant across the tech-powered media company’s sports and finance verticals. According to ComScore’s latest reports:

Sports Illustrated Media Group, a collective of leading online sports brands anchored by Sports Illustrated (SI.com), and featuring The Spun, FanNation, The Hockey News, Morning Read, and Athlon Sports, moved to #4 in the sports category. The media property recorded over 92 million monthly UVs, a 35% increase from December’s 68.6 million users.

TheStreet Finance Group also saw significant growth, jumping over 92% month-over-month with a recorded 6.8 million new active users, for 14.3 million monthly UVs, in January versus 7.4 million reported in December.

“The Arena Group continues to be one of the top digital publishers, and the successes of both SI and TheStreet stand as powerful testaments to the strength of our editorial and audience development strategies,” said Ross Levinsohn, CEO of The Arena Group. “We have proven our ability to expand the development and delivery of compelling content that resonates with a broad audience while nurturing meaningful relationships with our readers across our diversified verticals.”

The Company’s advanced rank is the latest accomplishment in a series of developments over the past year. In February, The Arena Group saw its shares listed on the NYSE American while raising $30 million in new capital. A proposed deal to acquire AMG/Parade follows the highly successful acquisition of The Spun in June.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group creates robust digital destinations that delight consumers with powerful journalism and news about the things they love – their favorite sports teams, advice on investing, the inside scoop on personal finance, and the latest on lifestyle essentials. With powerful technology, editorial expertise, data management, and marketing savvy, the transformative company enables brands like Sports Illustrated and TheStreet to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. To learn more, visit www.thearenagroup.net.

