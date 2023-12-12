Home Business Wire The Arena Group Announces Termination Of CEO Ross Levinsohn, Appoints Manoj Bhargava...
The Arena Group Announces Termination Of CEO Ross Levinsohn, Appoints Manoj Bhargava As Interim CEO

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the board of directors of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AREN) met and took actions to improve the operational efficiency and revenue of the company. The board terminated the employment of CEO Ross Levinsohn, and named Manoj Bhargava as interim Chief Executive Officer, both effective today.


This follows actions last week, in which the company terminated the employment of operations president and COO Andrew Kraft, media president Rob Barrett, and corporate counsel Julie Fenster.

Current SEC filings information and announcements can be found at:

https://investors.thearenagroup.net/

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) is an innovative technology platform and media company with a proven cutting-edge playbook that transforms media brands. Our unified technology platform empowers creators and publishers with tools to publish and monetize their content, while also leveraging quality journalism of anchor brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, and HubPages to build their businesses. The company aggregates content across a diverse portfolio of over 265 brands, reaching over 100 million users monthly. Visit us at thearenagroup.net and discover how we are revolutionizing the world of digital media.

Contacts

All Media Inquiries to:

Vince Bodiford, communications representative of Manoj Bhargava.

Mobile: 307-287-9860

vince.bodiford@newsmakersmedia.com

