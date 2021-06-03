The Arcticom Group Expands its North American Footprint for Providing Mechanical and HVACR Services with Three New Partners in Canada

Now also in Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton, the fastest growing family of mechanical services and HVACR companies in the U.S. makes its international debut north of the border

The Arcticom Group (TAG), a leading North American provider of refrigeration and mechanical services, announces its international expansion into the Canadian HVACR market with acquisitions that add three established and successful brands to the company's broad geographic operations.

CT Control Temp Ltd. and IHM Mechanical Ltd., located in Vancouver, BC, and CTR Refrigeration & Food Store Equipment Ltd. that serves Calgary and Edmonton are TAG’s newest additions. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“The addition of CT, IHM & CTR substantially advance The Arcticom Group as an elite specialty mechanical services company by bringing together the market leaders in western Canada with TAG’s existing, loyal client base across the western and southern US. These substantial additions give us access to the growing Canadian market with full design build capability and a reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences in all aspects of commercial HVACR service and installation,” noted Jim Pape, CEO of The Arcticom Group.

John Devita, CT CEO stated, “We are excited and look forward to being part of The Arcticom Group. I believe our combined systems and HVACR industry knowledge will benefit current and future clients across the border for many years.”

Dean Gabriele, President of CT and IHM, added: “Becoming part of the TAG family of companies gives our business and our people the opportunity to continue to grow.”

CTR President, Stacey Lauer concluded, “We are proud to be joining forces with an enterprise that takes customer success as seriously as we do.”

Through its growing family of HVACR companies, TAG provides a wide variety of commercial refrigeration services including preventative maintenance, repair, installation, renovation, new system engineering and design, energy optimization and refrigerant management programs.

