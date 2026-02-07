The AR Alliance Continues to Expand Membership With Eighteen New Member Companies

AlphaLum, Appotronics, Augmenteum, CREAL, EyeJets, GIS, Gixel, Goertek, Kyocera SLD Laser, Nichia America Corporation, OORYM Optics, OQmented, RAONTECH, Solnil, TDK, TechnoTeam, TriLite Technologies, and University of Rochester join the growing number of organizations shaping the augmented reality industry as part of the AR Alliance.

BELLINGHAM, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AR Alliance, a division of SPIE focused on augmented reality (AR), proudly announces the addition of AlphaLum, Appotronics, Augmenteum, CREAL, EyeJets, GIS, Gixel, Goertek, Kyocera SLD Laser, Nichia America Corporation, OORYM Optics, OQmented, RAONTECH, Solnil, TDK, TechnoTeam, TriLite Technologies, and University of Rochester to its membership.

Members of the AR Alliance reflect the global diversity and strength of the AR hardware development ecosystem, bringing expertise across foundational research, advanced optics, display technologies, intuitive user interfaces and spatial computing platforms. The AR Alliance provides a supportive and neutral environment for organizations of all sizes to take an active role in advancing and strengthening the augmented reality hardware development ecosystem.

“We are building AR together,” said Dr. Bharath Rajagopalan, Chair of The AR Alliance and Director of Strategic Marketing, STMicroelectronics. “The AR Alliance is the place where concrete work takes place to harmonize approaches for advancing, unifying, and growing the global AR supply chain as well as accelerating innovation. We are pleased to welcome this exciting collection of players to the AR Alliance and to join us in this important work and bring their deep technology and product leadership to help enable the AR market.”

AlphaLum develops advanced optical solutions that push the frontiers of augmented and mixed reality. They design high-performance systems that deliver precision, efficiency, and seamless integration backed by decades of expertise in optics, electronics, software, and AI.

Appotronics is a global leader in laser display technology.

Augmenteum is pioneering liquid crystal–based active optics, delivering smaller, lighter, and smarter optical systems. Their technology allows for dynamic aberration correction, increased FOV, jitter reduction, and overall improved clarity – thus enabling applications ranging from AR/VR wearables to defense, drones, and advanced microscopy.

CREAL’s patented light field technology projects light rays exactly as they behave in the real world, enabling genuine 3D digital imagery. The digital content blends seamlessly with the surroundings, offering continuous focal depth for a truly natural, healthy, and comfortable visual experience.

EyeJets’ patented visual retinal display and eye-tracking technology enables users to view digital images from the corner of their eye, then instantly return focus to their physical surroundings.

General Interface Solution (GIS) is a professional provider of touch display modules and advanced optical solutions, with products covering automotive displays, AR/VR optical modules, and advanced optical components.

Gixel’s proprietary optical engine delivers smartphone-level image quality in a form factor small enough for normal-looking glasses—without the compromises of waveguides.

Goertek is a world-forerunner in component parts such as: Acoustics, Optics, Microelectronic, and Enclosure parts. For finished products, Goertek is a world-forerunner in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Wearable, Hearable, Home, and other digital-era hardware.

Kyocera SLD Laser is at the forefront of innovation, commercializing a new generation of gallium-nitride-based laser light sources for various applications, including automotive, mobility, specialty lighting, and consumer devices.

Nichia America Corporation is the US subsidiary of the world’s leading manufacturer of optical semiconductors, Nichia Corporation of Japan.

OORYM Optics is a world-renowned waveguide company for Augmented Reality.

OQmented is a company with several offices in Germany that is developing fully integrated, ultra-compact MEMS-based laser beam scanning projection display systems for Augmented Reality devices and best-in-class 3D sensing solutions for mobile and stationary applications.

RAONTECH is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in microdisplay solution for AR/VR/MR and mobile TV SoC.

SOLNIL develops a proprietary low-cost nano-manufacturing technology that makes possible the direct nanoimprinting of metal oxides through advanced sol-gel chemistry. SOLNIL’s technology is suitable for applications requiring miniaturized and engineered optical functions: multispectral imaging, 3D sensing, laser optics, augmented reality, metasurfaces, gas sensing.

TDK AIsight is a core technology platform that enables context-aware vision, memory, and low-power on-device intelligence for next-generation smart glasses.

TechnoTeam is a manufacturer of image processing systems for use in light metrology located in Ilmenau / Germany.

TriLite Technologies designs and builds the world’s smallest projection displays. TriLite solutions are driven by proprietary, multi-parameter software and deploy advanced machine learning algorithms to generate laser beam scanning devices with unprecedented size, weight, and image quality.

University of Rochester’s Center for Extended Reality (CXR) at the University of Rochester explores frontier technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, and immersive platforms by seamlessly integrating optics, computing, neuroscience, and education. Its mission is to revolutionize learning, accessibility, and workforce training through interaction with both digital and tangible environments.

About The AR Alliance

The AR Alliance Founding Board Members comprise STMicroelectronics, META, EssilorLuxottica, Corning, Dispelix, Optofidelity, ENGO, Google, and Qualcomm. Organizations of every size and in any sector of the ecosystem are respected, heard, and supported in The AR Alliance’s non-competitive, collaborative environment. Flexible membership levels remove barriers to access enabling companies of varying stages of maturity and resources to engage.

To learn more about membership in The AR Alliance, please visit www.thearalliance.org.

