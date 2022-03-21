The All-New Scout Air and SYN Buds Air True Wireless Earbuds From Turtle Beach & ROCCAT Are Now Available

Designed For Gamers On-the-Go, Turtle Beach and ROCCAT’s New Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds Deliver a Low-Latency Game Mode, 20 Hours of Battery Life, a Water and Sweat Resistant Design, and Long-Lasting Comfort

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR–Best-selling console gaming headset brand Turtle Beach®, and ROCCAT® – Turtle Beach Corporation’s (NASDAQ: HEAR) award-winning PC peripherals brand, today announced the global retail availability of the all-new Scout Air™ and SYN™ Buds Air true wireless gaming earbuds. Perfect for gamers on-the-go, the Turtle Beach Scout Air and ROCCAT SYN Buds Air true wireless earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, and other Bluetooth®-enabled devices like Nintendo Switch™, Windows PCs, and Mac®. For mobile gaming, the Scout Air and SYN Buds Air feature a 60ms low-latency Game Mode to ensure critical in-battle audio recognition. Dual mics pick up voice chat clearly, and 20 hours of battery life keep the buds powered-up while on the move. The Scout Air and SYN Buds Air are IPX4-rated for sweat and water-resistance for working-out between gaming sessions, and the included multiple ear tip options ensure a comfortable fit. Customizable touch-enabled controls, easy selection of EQ presets, low-latency Game Mode activation, and battery monitoring are available via Turtle Beach’s Audio Hub app for the Scout Air, and via ROCCAT’s SYN Buds Air app. Turtle Beach’s Scout Air and ROCCAT’s SYN Buds Air true wireless earbuds are available today at www.turtlebeach.com and www.roccat.com, respectively, as well as at participating retailers globally for a $99.99 MSRP.





“With the continued historic growth of the mobile gaming market, this strategic expansion of our portfolio of mobile gaming products gives gamers access to Turtle Beach and ROCCAT’s game-winning advantages when they’re on the go,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The Scout Air and SYN Buds Air true wireless earbuds deliver the audio quality, clarity, and comfort gamers want.”

The Turtle Beach Scout Air and ROCCAT SYN Buds Air true wireless gaming earbuds are designed to connect to Bluetooth 5.1 equipped devices like compatible Android and iOS mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs, and Mac. Turtle Beach’s Scout Air and ROCCAT’s SYN Buds Air feature a 60ms low-latency Game Mode to ensure critical in-battle audio recognition. The Scout Air and SYN Buds Air feature built-in dual mics to deliver crystal-clear chat. Battery life is 20 hours total playback time, with five hours in the earbuds and an additional 15-hours in the charging case. The charging case features a battery indicator and can recharge the earbuds with five hours of battery life in just 15-minutes. The Scout Air and SYN Buds Air are also ready for the gym or outdoors thanks to their IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant design, and three sets of swappable ear tips provide a secure, comfortable fit for all day use.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

