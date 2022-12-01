<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire The Access Group Completes Acquisition of COINS Fueling Global ERP Growth
Business Wire

The Access Group Completes Acquisition of COINS Fueling Global ERP Growth

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Access Group (“Access”) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Construction Industry Solutions (COINS) to extend further its ability to provide global software and services to organisations operating in the construction sector.

COINS is a leading construction management software and services company providing end-to-end business solutions to the contracting, home building and service management sectors, globally. COINS has more than 40 years of experience serving construction professionals, with a global team supporting over 100,000 users worldwide.

Brendan Flattery, managing director Access ERP commented: “We see a huge opportunity with COINS joining the Access Group and we will be sharing more details over the coming months about our joint plans for the future. With the size, complexity and geographical spread of COINS’ operations, we are now in an exciting discovery phase while we integrate our two businesses”.

Robert Brown, COINS CEO commented: “I am excited to be joining my peers at The Access Group and the opportunities that this acquisition creates for our staff, customers, and business partners. Access and COINS share the same vision of delivering a suite of market-leading, end-to-end, construction-focused solutions, that enable construction companies to achieve higher levels of productivity, margin and cash flow”.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Chris Bayne, CEO of The Access Group, said: “This latest acquisition supports our growth strategy and focuses on delivering solutions that meet the needs of our expanding international customer base. We welcome COINS’ customers, partners and employees into The Access Group.”

-Ends-

Contacts

For The Access Group
Martin Stone

martin.stone@tankpr.co.uk
+44 (0)115 958 9840

For COINS

Sarah Stotz

Sarah.Stotz@coins-global.com
D +1 (518) 242-7200

M +1 (518) 605-8713

Articoli correlati

Qorus and Accenture Announce Winners of 2022 Banking Innovation Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
Awards celebrate the best new ideas and practices transforming banking BARCELONA & PARIS & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qorus,...
Continua a leggere

LegalOn Technologies, the AI Contract Review Leader, Announces Expansion into the United States

Business Wire Business Wire -
Daniel Lewis joins as US CEO SAN FRANCISCO & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalOn Technologies (“LegalOn”), the leading legal technology company from Japan,...
Continua a leggere

Komgo Acquires GTC to Create the World’s Largest Platform for Digitalisation of Trade Finance

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO & GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalTrade Corporation (GTC) has announced today that it has been acquired by Swiss headquartered Komgo. Jointly...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
QNAP TS-253E

In prova: il nuovo NAS con processore Intel TS-253E di QNAP

Qnap