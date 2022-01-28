The 7th Annual Emerald Conference Produced by MJBizScience Returns to San Diego

Dr. Daniele Piomelli, Distinguished Professor of University of California Irvine, to Keynote

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Emerald Conference, curated by the Emerald Conference’s Scientific Committee, returns in person, February 27-March 1, 2022 to the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego.

The Emerald Conference is the original, longest running interdisciplinary cannabis science event. Acquired by MJBiz in early 2020, the 2-day conference has become the must-attend event for decision-makers in analytical testing, extraction science, research and development, cultivation science, formulations and pre-clinical research.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Daniele Piomelli, Distinguished Professor of University of California Irvine will kick-off the conference on Monday, February 28.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Piomelli join us as the keynote presenter at the upcoming Emerald Conference. Dr. Piomelli’s recent work and publications on the endocannabinoid system are critical to understanding the potential role of cannabis-based therapies for the future,” said Chris Hudalla, Ph.D., Scientific Committee member and President & Chief Scientific Officer, ProVerde Laboratories, Inc.

The meeting will include 20+ industry leading speakers, 28 technical poster presentations, and exhibitors and sponsors with leading technologies.

Sessions and speakers include:

Lean Cultivation: How AI and a Digital Twin Model Can Revolutionize Cultivation— Ian Seiferling, Co-Founder & CEO, Adaviv Inc.

Ian Seiferling, Co-Founder & CEO, Adaviv Inc. Artificial Intelligence for Craft Cannabis Products— Dr. Markus Roggen, President & CSO, Delic Labs

Dr. Markus Roggen, President & CSO, Delic Labs Purification of Cannabis Extracts using Polysaccharide-Based ‘Nanosponge’ Adsorbents— Dr. Christopher J. Cordier, Head of Chemistry Research, Grow Group PLC

Dr. Christopher J. Cordier, Head of Chemistry Research, Grow Group PLC Solving Cannabis Consistency and Bioavailability Problems through Nanoemulsion Technology— David Durkee, Vice President of New Ventures, Quicksilver Scientific

David Durkee, Vice President of New Ventures, Quicksilver Scientific Droplet Size Analysis of Emulsions and Nanoemulsions— Mark Bumiller, Technology Manager, Entegris, Inc.

Mark Bumiller, Technology Manager, Entegris, Inc. A Novel LC-MS-MS Method with Dual Ion Source for Analysis of 102 Pesticides and 5 Mycotoxins Regulated by Colorado State— Avinash Dalmia, Senior Principal Application Scientist, PerkinElmer

Avinash Dalmia, Senior Principal Application Scientist, PerkinElmer Patient Data and Plant Medicine: Ask the Right Questions— Mara Gordon, CTO, Octopi Wellness

Mara Gordon, CTO, Octopi Wellness The Dosing Project: An Analysis of Adverse Events & Effective Dosages for Cannabis Products— Dr. Jean Talleyrand, Chief Medical Officer, The CESC

Dr. Jean Talleyrand, Chief Medical Officer, The CESC Topical Administration of a Silica-Encapsulated Endocannabinoid to Treat Cutaneous Lupus Lesions in an MRL/lpr Model—Jay Blankenship, SVP of Development, Zylö Therapeutics

“The Emerald Conference is one of the premier cannabis science conferences around and its absence last year left a knowledge void,” said Ini Afia, Chief Science Officer, CannaSafe. “Advances in cannabis science is the key to legitimizing cannabis and so therefore it is of utmost importance that the greatest minds in cannabis have a place to gather and that fosters the knowledge transfer that occurs each year.”

In addition to the two-day conference, there will be opportunities to connect with the entire scientific community in the exhibit hall showcasing the latest innovations and the popular poster presentations. The Emerald Conference is the leading forum for networking and discussions on discovery science, as well as how science and data support best practices in cultivation, production, and quality assurance.

“The Emerald Conference has been a driving force in cannabis science and innovation for many years, and we’re excited to get everyone back together in person to continue moving this vital part of the industry forward,” said Chris Walsh, CEO of MJBiz. “We’ve been working closely with our scientific committee to shape this year’s conference and ensure we are featuring the latest research and top trends, issues and opportunities. There’s been a lot of progress on the scientific front that is filtering into the business side, and the intersection of these is where the industry’s future lies.”

Registration is now open.

