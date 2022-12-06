<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Thales Reinforces its Border & Travel Offer With the New Multimodal Biometric...
Business Wire

Thales Reinforces its Border & Travel Offer With the New Multimodal Biometric Pod

di Business Wire
  • Thales, a worldwide expert in border and travel management, launches a new multimodal biometric solution that simplifies authorities’ processes and user experiences at borders.
  • Integrating iris and face recognition, this innovative Pod offers a multimodal biometric capture and authentication solution, to both enroll and verify travelers ID.
  • Used as standalone or integrated into self-service solutions, Thales’ highly accurate and efficient biometric pod perfectly fits borders authorities’ environments and contributes to reducing processing time.

PARIS LA DÉFENSE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ThalesIDWalletThe new Thales multimodal biometric pod is an efficient enrolment and identification solution that helps smoothly manage travelers’ border and immigration processes. The combination of ‘iris & face’ capture and recognition capacities enables a fast and secure enrolment and ID verification at borders. The pod features a modern design that perfectly suits the authority’s needs in highly secure environments.


The travel industry and border security agencies have recognized the need to improve efficiency and overall traveler experience at border entry and exit points. For years, biometrics has been used by authorities to simplify traveler experiences at borders, speeding up people enrolment and ID checks such as the eGates or Entry-Exit Systems. With the Thales multimodal biometric pod, borders authorities can easily integrate automation into their processes, without compromising on passenger and employee security or on the confidentiality of the data exchanged as the solution offers ‘security and privacy by design’ parameters.

Featuring a camera and a high-resolution LCD screen, the biometric pod is able to recognise pre-enrolled travelers’ iris and face at a distance of 0.5m and up to 1.5m with excellent accuracy. Boosted by AI, the solution captures dual iris and face in two seconds, leading to swifter operations and visibly shorter wait times . Thales biometric pods can be set at any borders checkpoint (airports, seaports, etc.) managing both the first traveler enrolment upon arrival and quick biometric checks whenever required (upon territory exit, internal flights etc).

“The combination of biometric patterns applied to contactless authentication, is a sought-after solution for many stakeholders to address security, operational and convenience challenges. Thales relies on its in-house biometrics, border and smart travel expertise to design, develop and deliver top tier responsible biometric solutions to meet users’ expectations and authorities’ requirements”, said Youzec Kurp, VP Identity and Biometric Solutions at Thales.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technologies – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organizations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2021, the Group generated sales of €16.2 billion.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group

Digital Identity and Security

Download HD photos

Contacts

PRESS CONTACT

Thales, Media Relations
Digital Identity and Security
Vanessa Viala

+33 (0)6 07 34 00 34

vanessa.viala@thalesgroup.com

Articoli correlati

Alpian, Switzerland’s First Private Digital Bank, Selects Napier Continuum for Financial Crime Compliance

Business Wire Business Wire -
GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital private bank, and Napier, global provider of advanced financial crime compliance solutions, announce their...
Continua a leggere

Erste Group Bank Launches ActiveViam’s Limits Monitoring Module to Manage Intraday Risk

Business Wire Business Wire -
VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActiveViam, a global provider of fit-for-purpose software solutions to the financial services industry, is pleased to announce that...
Continua a leggere

Ageras Launches Small-Biz Inflation Tracker, Finds Inflation Rates Outpacing Prices Charged by Europe’s Smallest Businesses

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leveraging its proprietary data from more 100,000 SMEs using its suite of banking, accounting, and business admin software, Ageras’...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Techyon

Techyon: nuova analisi per supportare le aziende nell’attrarre profili tech

Lavoro