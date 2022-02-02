Thales Launches New IoT Connectivity Solution with Improved Reliability and Security for Smart Devices

The new Thales Cinterion ® ELS62 module and services provide enhanced security and connectivity for IoT devices.

ELS62 module and services provide enhanced security and connectivity for devices. The solution combines expertise in industrial cellular module design and in digital security to help authenticate devices, encrypt data and manage connections to the network.

Smart grids, connected home appliances and healthcare devices – are just a few of the demanding areas that will benefit from Thales’ ELS62 reliable and secure communication features.

PARIS LA DÉFENSE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Connectivity—Thales delivers innovative IoT technology that simplifies companies’ digital transformation. For more than twenty years, our customers – in a wide range of industries – trust Thales’ IoT solutions to seamlessly connect and secure their devices. The launch of the ELS62 series fits Thales’ 360° approach1 and provides cost-effective solutions to simplify design, streamline development and accelerate time-to-market for IoT solutions.





The IoT industry requires both highly stable connectivity and devices secured by-design to unleash its full potential and win users’ trust. That’s how Thales came up with a single antenna solution – compliant with LTE-Cat.1bis standard2 – to offer flexible connectivity options and strong cybersecurity to IoT device manufacturers. Its optimized size enables to address smaller but still sensitive objects, such as medical wearables, smart meters, home alarm systems or any other devices used in critical use cases. In fact, the ELS62 module integrates security features to protect both the device and data, by ensuring robustness against cyberattacks, with strong device authentication and data encryption.

In addition, device management is streamlined thanks to Thales’ leading expertise in remote device activation and connectivity management3. Indeed, Thales’ 2G connectivity fall-back service maximizes network reachability and improves users’ quality of service. This means savings, not just at installation, but also over the device’s lifecycle as it removes the need for physical servicing (leading to a reduced total-cost of ownership).

“For EBS, iron-clad security is at the core of our business. As a manufacturer of smart security systems, we have over 3 million devices in the field. Our customers trust EBS to be at the forefront of security technology at all times – and to keep them- and their property- protected. This is a responsibility that we take incredibly serious, also when choosing our suppliers. With the Cinterion® ELS62, we are able to rely on Thales’ extensive security expertise and have a connectivity module that is state-of-the-art, that allows us to explore new technologies while never leaving any doubt about data protection”, said Piotr Blaszczyk, Member of the Management Board – Director for Research, Development and Technical Support EBS Sp. z o. o.

“Security has always been part of Thales’ DNA. Our new ELS62 comes with our essential security features implemented directly on the module, like trusted device identity for safe cloud interworking and deep penetration testing against security threats. The new Thales Cinterion® ELS62 Cat.1 bis will support device makers’ ambitions and help our customers to develop innovative IoT services”, said Francis D’Souza, Head of IoT Strategy and Product Line Management at Thales, “Thales’ unique expertise in developing reliable compact connectivity solution combined with a security-by-design approach empowers our customers to build a future we can all trust.”

1 Connect assets to wireless networks and cloud platforms – Manage the long lifecycle of IoT solutions – Secure devices and their data

2 LTE Cat.1 bis is a new wireless communication standard that enables simplified design of IoT devices with only a single antenna opposed to the current LTE Cat.1 industry standard two antennas (https://www.thalesgroup.com/en/markets/digital-identity-and-security/iot/resources/innovation-technology/lte-cat1-bis)

3 Connectivity activation as well as a holistic security feature set translate to reduced total-cost-of-ownership and resilience for single antenna designs.

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organisations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020 the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

