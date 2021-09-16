TFS, an OnPoint Group Company Creates New Racking & Automation Division

PERRYSBURG, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—TFS, an OnPoint Company, the first brand independent fleet management organization providing turnkey services to Fortune 100 and large manufacturing, retail and distribution companies in North America, has announced the creation of a new division dedicated to racking and automation. Aligning TFS’s decades of expertise optimizing material handling equipment fleets with a shifting market landscape demanding ever greater delivery speed, product variability and lower prices, TFS has created a new dedicated business division named TFS Racking & Automation Division. Led by Vice President, Ryan Boyd, the division’s goal is to help customers address their space, flexibility and automation needs.

“Ryan Boyd’s appointment formalizes and commits additional resources to what TFS has been doing for years—solving customers’ space and productivity issues with racking and automation solutions. The move towards ecommerce and omnichannel has driven increased demand from our customer base for these services,” said Michael Quimby, TFS Chief Operating Officer.

“The last two years have accelerated the ecommerce revolution. The customer experience is being dictated more and more by warehouse capabilities rather than the retail experience. TFS is helping distributors and manufacturers compete with the ecommerce giants of our time by designing and implementing roadmaps that optimize current facilities and move them to full automation over time,” said Ryan Boyd, VP of the TFS Racking & Automation Division.

Through better fleet management, TFS delivers life cycle cost savings in excess of 15% through the management of customers’ material handling equipment. TFS experts perform onsite analysis and improve equipment systems across customer locations, delivering data-driven solutions and total control to the most unmanageable assets in a customer’s facility: their mobile equipment.

TFS, an OnPoint Group Company, works with some of the largest manufacturers and distributors across North America, helping them incorporate operational improvements to support productivity, safety and cost savings. As the leading provider of brand-independent, turnkey material handling and fleet management services, TFS’ team of experienced analysts leverage proprietary tools and a custom technology platform to consistently generate significant improvements for all kinds of facilities. From asset tagging and tracking, to entire material handling system management, to the GuaranteedFLEET® program with fixed cost savings, TFS works to benefit customers seeking total control of their material handling equipment and processes. Learn more at https://www.tfsglobal.com/.

