Texas Medical Technology Signs With Dimassi’s Restaurants to Bring Its iNitrile Glove Solution to the Food Industry

After its latest venture with the Modoc Nation of Oklahoma, Texas Medical Technology is now forging partnerships with a food service industry in need of peace of mind

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19—iNitrile, a leading medtech provider which invented and developed automated disposable glove dispensers to combat infections in organizations, and a subsidiary of Texas Medical Technology, a leading medtech company, announces a collaboration with Dimassi’s, a Houston-based Mediterranean-style restaurant chain. As a result of the collaboration, Dimassi’s will install iNitrile’s disposable glove solution across all of its locations in the Texas area.

Meeting safety requirements has always been an essential part of restaurant and commercial kitchen management, but with the arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, restaurant safety has taken on a whole new level of importance. According to standards set forth by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), employers must provide PPE such as disposable gloves and face masks to protect their staff from workplace hazards that can cause injury or illness. An easily-accessible and plentiful supply of disposable gloves can prove instrumental in restaurants, improving facility sanitation and preventing infections within the workplace or venue.

With this collaboration, Dimassi’s restaurants will be able to implement the most stringent and secure glove safety protocols in the workplace. With its state-of-the-art disposable glove dispenser, Texas Medical Technology’s iNitrile improves the user experience of disposable gloves, while also minimizing waste and cost. Most importantly, it eliminates the risk of user contamination. Notably, iNitrile gloves are resistant to oils, fats, and chemicals, which are a regular occurrence in the food service industry. Since Texas Medical Technology is in close proximity to Dimassi’s, shipments, restocks, and support systems will be delivered in a timely manner.

“I’m proud that iNitrile and Texas Medical Technology’s solutions can bring real and urgently-needed value to the food service industry, which has been in a state of upheaval in recent years,” says Omri Shafran, Founder & CEO of Texas Medical Technology. “This partnership will likely be the first of many for restaurants taking the opportunity to improve operations and bring employees and customers peace of mind during a time when it is badly needed.”

“We’re proud to be teaming up with iNitrile and Texas Medical Technology to really get a hold on our safety protocols,” says Eihab Dalqamouni, Houston location manager of Dimassi’s. “Effective and easy-to-follow safety protocols are incredibly valuable for restaurants today, so this collaboration couldn’t come soon enough.”

About iNitrile



iNitrile is a Texas-based solutions company which develops applications used in aerospace, automotive, and IT applications. The company is a leading developer of state-of-the-art disposable glove dispensers, which ensure users are provided with a contactless solution for authorizing, dispensing, and putting on powder-free protective nitrile gloves at a workplace. The system employs RFID technology to identify the user and confirm their access authorization and size requirements. Then, it dispenses the glove for each hand. The company is a subsidiary of Texas Medical Technology. For more information, visit http://initrile.com/

About Texas Medical Technology



Texas Medical Technology, one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., has taken the supply challenges and placed them on its shoulders by shifting attention to COVID-related PPE. Providing an array of advanced tech and non-tech equipment to empower administrators to monitor potential medical crises and protect employees. For more info, please visit https://texasmedicaltechnology.com/

About Dimassi’s



Established in 1992, Dimassi’s is a restaurant chain based in Houston and committed to delivering authentic, delicious, and healthy Halal and Mediterranean food. Known for its massive spread of heart-healthy delicacies, in 2019, the chain was named by the American Heart Association as the top Mediterranean buffet in Texas. For more information, visit https://dimassis.com/

