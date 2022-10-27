Tetrate Achieves Red Hat Container Certification, Now Available via Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog

In collaboration with Red Hat, Tetrate Service Bridge has been tested and verified as a supported enterprise-grade software on Red Hat OpenShift

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tetrate, the company accelerating enterprise service mesh adoption, driving Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA), and reducing the complexity of the modern hybrid cloud with its flagship Tetrate Service Bridge (TSB) product, today announced that Tetrate Service Bridge (TSB) has achieved Red Hat Container Certification and is now published in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog.

Now Red Hat OpenShift customers can access all the details of Tetrate’s enterprise service mesh solution in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog and streamline the rollout work of TSB. This allows OpenShift users to focus resources on business applications and hand over service mesh deployment to the TSB platform, which is backed by Istio founders and experts in the field.

Red Hat has now validated that TSB meets the standards and best practices for deploying containerized workloads on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. Tetrate plans to continue to collaborate with Red Hat so that future releases of TSB meet certification criteria for Red Hat OpenShift.

“The Red Hat OpenShift ecosystem is built on close collaboration between Red Hat and our partners in order to offer customers a broad range of tried and tested solutions. We are pleased to collaborate with Tetrate to certify its Tetrate Service Bridge (TSB) as a containerized solution supported on Red Hat OpenShift,” said Mark Longwell, director of alliances, Hybrid Platforms Business Unit, Red Hat.

Tetrate’s collaboration with Red Hat helps give customers greater results with TSB on Red Hat OpenShift. TSB relies on external products such as Elasticsearch, Postgres and others for storing configuration information and application metrics. This collaboration brings Red Hat and Tetrate experts together to work closely on validating TSB with the required packages that are included in the Red Hat Container Certification. This helps customers shorten time to deployment, more efficiently work with their service mesh, and build a community of experts in deploying and supporting third-party tools on their own.

Additional Resources

Read more about TSB on the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog.

Check out Tetrate documentation that includes OpenShift-specific details.

About Tetrate

Started by Istio and Envoy co-founders and maintainers to reimagine application networking, Tetrate is an enterprise service mesh company managing the complexity of modern hybrid cloud application infrastructure. Its flagship product, Tetrate Service Bridge, provides an edge-to-workload application connectivity platform to deliver business continuity, agility, and security for enterprises on the journey from traditional monoliths to the cloud. Customers get consistent, baked-in observability, runtime security and traffic management in any environment. Tetrate remains a top contributor to the open-source projects Istio and Envoy proxy. Find out more at www.tetrate.io.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

