Home Business Wire Tetra Tech Announces Planned Dates for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results...
Business Wire

Tetra Tech Announces Planned Dates for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Conference Call

di Business Wire

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today the planned dates for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results and conference call.

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, after market close, Tetra Tech intends to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results. On Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Tetra Tech plans to host a conference call to present and discuss the Company’s financial results and forward outlook.

Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio-visual webcast through a link posted on the Company’s website at tetratech.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions (“Future Factors”), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Jim Wu, Investor Relations

Charlie MacPherson, Media & Public Relations

(626) 470-2844

Articoli correlati

Introducing Twilio Engage, the First Growth Automation Platform for the Digital Era

Business Wire Business Wire -
Twilio Engage leapfrogs marketing automation with growth automation: combining Segment, the world’s #1 CDP, and Twilio's digital channels in...
Continua a leggere

Top Saleswoman at Sage Becomes BaCo Tech’s New Senior Sales and Strategy Manager

Business Wire Business Wire -
Terri Edmonds Goes From Sage Accounting to Small Startup DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BaCo Tech is approaching a new sales season as the...
Continua a leggere

NIL Industry Leader Highlights New Ownership and New Women Athletics Department

Business Wire Business Wire -
BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MatchPoint Connection (MatchPoint), the leading influencer marketing app that connects brands with talent, is perfectly positioned...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: ExOne illustra le sue soluzioni per la stampa virtuale 3D di qualsiasi materiale...

Business Wire