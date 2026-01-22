Tetra Tech Acquires Halvik Corp

Expanding Its High-End Data Analytics, AI, and Enterprise Tech Services

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#advisoryservices--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that it has acquired Halvik Corp (Halvik), a high-end provider of advisory consulting services focused on advanced data analytics, systems modernization, and cybersecurity for U.S. defense and civilian agencies.

“The addition of Halvik expands our high-end analytics and digital solutions across U.S. federal agencies,” said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech President and CEO-designate. “Halvik broadens our relationships with the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Department of Transportation. Together, we will strengthen resiliency and operational effectiveness using advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cybersecurity solutions.”

Dr. Madhavi Bathula, Chief Executive Officer of Halvik, said, “We are delighted for our 600 employees to join Tetra Tech and to leverage its global platform and commitment to Leading with Science®. Together, we will combine Halvik’s mission-oriented approach utilizing innovative technologies and program advisory expertise with Tetra Tech’s experience delivering value to 25,000 customers worldwide. This combination will enhance scale and resiliency and deliver impactful outcomes for our customers’ mission-critical systems, processes, and data.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Halvik is joining Tetra Tech’s Government Services Group.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Halvik

Halvik Corp, headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, is a leading technology and digital transformation services company supporting the United States federal government. With more than 600 professionals, Halvik modernizes, secures, and sustains mission critical systems, processes, and data for its customers. The company is recognized for its agile, adaptive information technology services and its focus on delivering digital solutions that advance federal missions. Halvik has earned industry awards and participates in key government contract vehicles that expand its reach across federal agencies.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jim Wu, Investor Relations

Charlie MacPherson, Media & Public Relations

(626) 470-2844