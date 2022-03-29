Tetra Insights Ranks as High Performer Among Software Testing Companies by G2

Qualitative User Experience Insights Platform Also Ranks in G2’s Grid® Report for User Research Software and Top 4 in User Research Repositories

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tetra Insights, a leading provider of qualitative user experience insight solutions, today announced that its platform ranked as a High Performer in the G2 Grid® for Software Testing Spring 2022 Report. It was also included in the Spring 2022 G2 Grid® for User Research Software and rated among the top four best User Research Repositories by G2.com, a software marketplace and review platform used by more than 60 million software buyers annually. Tetra continues to gain traction among global enterprises, including LexisNexis, Trellix and Twilio Segment, that rely on the platform to generate and share actionable user insights to make better business decisions with confidence.

Global enterprises use Tetra’s end-to-end qualitative insights platform to align product strategy with customer expectations. The platform includes easy-to-use tools for analyzing authentic user research from multiple audio and video sources and formats, transcription and tagging to expedite analysis and collaboration, and the platform seamlessly integrates into existing workflows and tools. Tetra can also handle 100% of the logistics of executing research, including sourcing participants for any type of research.

Tetra’s platform ranked as a High Performer product in the G2 Grid® for Software Testing based on high customer satisfaction. In fact, 100% of users rated Tetra’s platform 4 stars or higher. Additionally, 100% of users rated Tetra’s platform 5 stars for “ease of doing business with” and 95% of users praised the company for its quality of support. Overall, 91% of users said they are likely to recommend Tetra Insights.

“Tetra is all about how users experience products so knowing G2’s rankings are compiled using real user reviews makes these accolades even more meaningful to us,” said Michael Bamberger, founder and CEO of Tetra Insights. “Qualitative user experience platforms like ours involve layers of technology to enable ease-of-use, integration and shareability, on top of tagging, transcription and other key functionality. We appreciate G2’s categories that enable users to analyze their experience with specific aspects of the technology that differentiate one platform from the next.”

Tetra also ranked in the top four in the G2 Grid® for User Research Repositories for its quality of support, ease of setup and ease of use, earning user ratings of 9.0 or higher. Tetra’s platform has received several positive reviews by G2 users, such as:

A user experience research lead said, “First, you will not find a more responsive or dedicated customer support team! Second, as a UX researcher with over 10 years of experience, I cannot live without Tetra Insights anymore. Manual transcriptions…gone. Thematic coding in spreadsheets…gone. Managing coding schema via email or wikis…gone. Needing a note-taker for complex user sessions…gone. Tetra Insights has made me incredibly more effective and efficient as a researcher.”

A user in legal services said, “Tetra Insights has allowed me to significantly cut back on the time it takes to analyze and turn around reports on qualitative user sessions, helped me empower stakeholders to be more involved in the research process, and leverage past research. I can also sincerely say that I have never worked with a more dedicated and responsive customer support team.”

A senior staff UX designer said, “Tetra is revolutionizing research interviews for my team.”

