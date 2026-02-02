TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) Recognized in Independent Research on Autonomous Testing Platforms, Q4 2025

Research cites AI testing, data generation, and accelerated execution

SAN FRANCISCO & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--TestMu AI (formerly known as LambdaTest), the world’s first full-stack Agentic Quality Engineering platform, today announced its inclusion in The Forrester Wave™: Autonomous Testing Platforms, Q4 2025, an independent research report evaluating vendors in the autonomous testing market.

The report identifies TestMu AI as a cloud-based platform for unified test orchestration and execution. It notes the platform's capabilities in cross-browser testing, real device cloud, and AI-driven automation. Specifically, the research cites TestMu AI’s testing of AI systems across dimensions, providing metrics for accuracy, intent recognition, and hallucination detection with configurable thresholds.

Additionally, the report recognizes TestMu AI’s AI-powered test data generation, citing its support for Large Language Models (LLMs), multimodal inputs, and compliance-aligned workflows. The report also noted the company's strong community strategy and customers praise its responsive customer support, which users attribute to measurable improvements in execution time and cost.

Building on these recognized capabilities, TestMu AI has advanced its platform to deliver fully autonomous Quality Engineering. By deploying AI agents that independently plan, author, and execute tests, the platform empowers teams, ensuring that complex, AI-driven experiences are validated fast.

"This recognition validates our vision of building the world’s first Agentic Quality Engineering platform designed for the age of infinite code," said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at TestMu AI. "As software development accelerates, we are focused on enabling teams to move beyond automation. With autonomous agents that reason and adapt, we ensure that organizations can confidently test modern applications and AI-powered experiences at the speed of thought."

To learn more about it, please visit https://www.testmu.ai/lp/forrester-wave-autonomous-testing-platforms-Q4

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a Full-Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality. AI-native by design, the platform enables testing of web, mobile, and enterprise applications at any scale across real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

