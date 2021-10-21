Home Business Wire Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q3 2021 Update: https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website following the call.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

