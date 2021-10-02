Home Business Wire Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the third quarter, we produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 240,000 vehicles. We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through global supply chain and logistics challenges.

   

Production

 

Deliveries

 

Subject to operating lease accounting

 
 

Model S/X

 

8,941

 

9,275

 

20%

 
 

Model 3/Y

 

228,882

 

232,025

 

6%

 
 

Total

 

237,823

 

241,300

 

7%

 

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q3 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

