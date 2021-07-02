Home Business Wire Tesla Q2 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Business Wire

Tesla Q2 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries

di Business Wire

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the second quarter, we produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles. Our teams have done an outstanding job navigating through global supply chain and logistics challenges.

Production

Deliveries

Subject to operating

lease accounting

Model S/X

2,340

1,890

18%

Model 3/Y

204,081

199,360

7%

Total

206,421

201,250

7%


***************

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q2 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Articoli correlati

JetBlue Technology Ventures Invests in Transparent, the Leading Market Intelligence Company for Vacation Rentals

Business Wire Business Wire -
Transparent joins JetBlue Technology Ventures’ portfolio of travel tech startups representing the fast recovering vacation rental industry. SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

West Virginia Lottery Commission Awards Genius Sports Landmark Sports Wagering License

Business Wire Business Wire -
State regulator gives Genius Sports approval to provide its market-leading solutions to licensed sportsbooks and lotteries under a permanent...
Continua a leggere

BIGtoken Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FPVD #earnings--Force Protection Video Equipment Corp. (OTC: FPVD), also known as BIGtoken, the first privacy focused,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
cybersecurity Microsoft

La cybersecurity va nello spazio, Microsoft si unisce a Space ISAC

Sicurezza