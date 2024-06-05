TerreMax® Reinforces Commitment To South America Featuring Its Smart-Design Series Of Commercial Ag Products

FONTANET, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TerreMax®, a division of Green Leaf® Incorporated, announces its expansion to South America for all its products developed for the commercial agricultural industry, including its Smart-Design Series of products, with the launch of TerreMax Brasil in Campinas, Brazil.





TerreMax Brasil is dedicated to serving the third-largest Ag economy in the world, with a complete range of American Made product inventory in stock to reduce shipping lead time for both small growers, large acreage farmers, and OEM’s.

Since 2019, TerreMax has been dedicated to providing a better choice for distributors in the Commercial Ag industry offering a full range of ball valves, camlever couplings, fittings, pressure gauges, boom components, as well as spray nozzles and filters.

“From enhanced O-Ring sealing surfaces in our ball valves which create a more positive seal and reduce leakage, to our safety camlocks that have an improved patented locking mechanism, we’re committed to developing products the Commercial Ag industry can count on in South America,” stated Pete Goda, President.

TerreMax® pledges to be committed to its distributors and the agricultural market by developing new Smart-Design products, providing quality product assurance, and delivering superior customer service. Green Leaf®, the parent company of TerreMax®, is 9001 Certified by NSR-ISR and pledges to bring its “Fluid Flow” expertise in product engineering, manufacturing, distribution and customer service to its diverse line of quality parts and delivering the right part, on time and at the right price.

The complete line of TerreMax® products available to South America can be viewed at TerreMaxBrasil.com.

About TerreMax

TerreMax® is backed by its parent company Green Leaf®, Incorporated, which began manufacturing products for the agricultural industry in 1979 and has grown to specialize in designing and manufacturing injection molded nylon and polypropylene liquid handling products. Keeping pace with technology, TerreMax® utilizes specialized equipment in its manufacturing and the latest in product marking and special packaging.

TerreMax® and Green Leaf® products are available through various distribution networks and retail outlets.

Through its complete line of liquid handling products, TerreMax® continually strives to meet the current needs of customers, while anticipating their future needs. More about Green Leaf® can be found at Green-Leaf.us.

Contacts

Teko Goda, Vice President of Sales and Marketing



Teko.Goda@TerreMax.us

812-877-1546 x234

https://TerreMax.us

