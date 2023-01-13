Terran Orbital to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell and Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference.





Bell and Hobart will present on Wednesday, January 18 at 10:45 a.m. E.T. Click here to access the presentation.

In addition to the group presentation, one-on-one meetings are being held. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact ir@terranorbital.com.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Virginia Norder



pr@terranorbital.com

949-508-6404