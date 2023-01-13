<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Terran Orbital to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference
Business Wire

Terran Orbital to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell and Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference.


Bell and Hobart will present on Wednesday, January 18 at 10:45 a.m. E.T. Click here to access the presentation.

In addition to the group presentation, one-on-one meetings are being held. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact ir@terranorbital.com.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

Articoli correlati

NI Announces Commencement of Strategic Review Process

Business Wire Business Wire -
Adopts Limited-Duration Shareholder Rights Plan to Protect Process Integrity AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NI (Nasdaq: NATI) (“NI” or the “Company”) today announced...
Continua a leggere

Growing Developer Skills Expand U.S. Market for AWS

Business Wire Business Wire -
AWS is strengthening its ecosystem through training programs, helping enterprises make better use of its cloud platform, ISG Provider...
Continua a leggere

Nordson Test & Inspection to Demonstrate Best-in-Class Inspection and Metrology Systems at APEX 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson Test & Inspection today announced that it will exhibit at the 2023 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NI Announces Commencement of Strategic Review Process

Business Wire