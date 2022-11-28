<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Terran Orbital to Participate in Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the company will participate in the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference at the Eau Palm Beach Resort in Manalapan, Fla.

Terran Orbital Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will engage in a fireside chat with Credit Suisse Vice President of A&D Equity Research Scott Deuschle on Wednesday, November 30 at 2:45 p.m. ET.

The company will also conduct one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Email ir@terranorbital.com to schedule a meeting.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

