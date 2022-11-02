<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Terran Orbital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced it will host the Company’s third quarter 2022 results conference call on November 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Participating on the call will be Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bell, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary Hobart, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Third quarter 2022 results will be published prior to the market opening on November 9.

US-based participants may access the call at +1 844-200-6205 while international callers may use +1 929-526-1599. The access code is 962878. Participants may also register to view the event here. Additionally, a live webcast and replay will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Terran Orbital’s investor relations website at Terran Orbital Corporation – Events & Presentations.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

