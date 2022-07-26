Terran Orbital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced it will host the Company’s second quarter 2022 results conference call on August 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Participating on the call will be Terran Orbital’s Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bell, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary Hobart, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Participants may access the call at (844) 200-6205, international callers may use (929) 526-1599 and access code 992975 to join the Terran Orbital earnings call. Participants may also register to view the event here. Additionally, a live webcast and replay will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Terran Orbital’s investor relations website at Terran Orbital Corporation – Events & Presentations.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Virginia Norder



pr@terranorbital.com

949-508-6404