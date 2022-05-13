Terran Orbital Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a leading small satellite manufacturer primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, today announced financial results and operational highlights for its first fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Generated $13.1 million of revenues, a 25% increase from first quarter of 2021

Signed record $162 million of new contracts during the quarter

Record backlog of $222 million as of March 31, 2022, up 200% since December 31, 2021

Awarded 42 satellites for US Space Development Agency’s (“SDA”) Tranche 1 Transport Layer

Increased manufacturing and office space to over 250,000 sf and headcount to more than 330

Built pipeline to 140 opportunities representing over $12 billion in value as of March 31, 2022

Completed merger with Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (the “Tailwind Two Merger”) and related private equity and debt transactions; began trading on NYSE: LLAP

Net loss of $71.4 million or ($0.85) per share

Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss of $14.7 million

loss of $14.7 million Ended quarter with $76.7 million of cash

Marc Bell, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO, said, “We had a record quarter of contract wins and grew our backlog to more than $220 million by quarter end. We are focused on delivering satellites and expanding our production capacity to satisfy our growing customer demand. Market demand signals for small satellites have been increasing rapidly in 2022 as evidenced by the growth in defense budgets. We continue to see tremendous demand for our satellite manufacturing business going into 2022 and have built our pipeline to over $12 billion of opportunities.”

Results for the First Quarter of 2022

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $13.1 million, up 25% compared to $10.5 million in the same period in the prior year. During the quarter we executed on a growing mix of missions for defense, civil, and commercial customers. In the face of supply chain pressures widely reported across the industry, we successfully delivered multiple satellites to customers. We did, however, adjust our estimate-at-completion (“EAC”) on certain firm fixed price contracts. EAC adjustments reduced revenues by approximately $3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Cost of sales for the quarter was $16.0 million compared to $9.7 million in the same period in the prior year. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to an increase of $4 million in direct costs incurred in satisfying customer contracts. Cost of sales included $2.1 million of non-recurring share-based compensation expense and approximately $0.7 million of contract loss reserves due to EAC adjustments.

Gross profit was $(2.8) million, compared to $0.8 million in the same period in the prior year. Excluding share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales, Adjusted Gross Profit(1) was $(0.2) million, compared to $1.2 million in the same period in the prior year. EAC adjustments reduced gross profit and Adjusted Gross Profit by approximately $3.7 million, including approximately $3 million from revenue adjustments and $0.7 million of contract loss reserves.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $30.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $6.7 million in the same period in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to $15.1 million of non-recurring share-based compensation expense as a result of the Tailwind Two Merger, increases in corporate salaries and wages and facility costs related to capacity expansions, as well as accounting, legal and other professional fees connected to the company’s efforts to become a public company.

Our net loss for the quarter was $71.4 million compared to a net loss of $77.5 million for the same period in the prior year. In addition to the items discussed above, net loss decreased as a result of a reduction in loss on extinguishment of debt due to the timing and impact from recent financing transactions, partially offset by an increase in change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities as a result of the Tailwind Two Merger and higher interest expense as a result of recent financing transactions.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(14.7) million, compared to $(3.6) million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a decrease in gross profit and increases in salaries and wages, facility expenses, and professional fees.

Backlog

The Company views growth in backlog as a key measure of its business growth. Backlog represents the estimated dollar value of executed contracts, including both funded (firm orders for which funding is authorized and appropriated) and unfunded portions of such contracts, for which work has not been performed.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s backlog totaled approximately $222 million, a 200% increase since December 31, 2021, driven primarily by the Company’s contract awards during the quarter including an award to build 42 satellites for the SDA Tranche 1 Transport Layer.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, Terran Orbital had $76.7 million of cash on hand and approximately $204.5 million in gross debt obligations. The Company’s debt includes $28.1 million in connection with an obligation under one of the PIPE investment subscription agreements, of which $5.6 million is payable in cash with the remaining $22.5 million payable in cash or equity at the Company’s option, subject to certain requirements.

2022 Outlook

The Company’s near-term focus is on the successful execution of its existing contracts and obligations as well as winning new contracts to continue to expand our backlog. Accordingly, the Company plans to contribute significant resources to continue to expand its manufacturing capacity, vertically integrate, and continue to expand our ever-growing exceptional pool of talent. Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2022 are currently expected to be approximately $15 million to $20 million.

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents are included below.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation is a leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,654 $ 27,325 Accounts receivable, net 18,626 3,723 Contract assets, net 3,609 2,757 Inventory 9,191 7,783 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,258 57,639 Total current assets 114,338 99,227 Property, plant and equipment, net 38,334 35,530 Other assets 17,316 639 Total assets $ 169,988 $ 135,396 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ deficit: Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,515 $ 14 Accounts payable 10,833 9,366 Contract liabilities 24,204 17,558 Reserve for anticipated losses on contracts 965 886 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,082 76,136 Total current liabilities 56,599 103,960 Long-term debt 94,929 115,134 Warrant liabilities 35,616 5,631 Other liabilities 16,995 2,028 Total liabilities 204,139 226,753 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock – 8,000 Shareholders’ deficit: Preferred stock – – Common stock 14 8 Additional paid-in capital 234,384 97,737 Accumulated deficit (268,560 ) (197,066 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11 (36 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (34,151 ) (99,357 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ deficit $ 169,988 $ 135,396

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 13,120 $ 10,494 Cost of sales 15,953 9,734 Gross (loss) profit (2,833 ) 760 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 30,217 6,673 Loss from operations (33,050 ) (5,913 ) Interest expense, net 2,923 907 Loss on extinguishment of debt 23,141 70,667 Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities 11,853 (34 ) Other expense 403 15 Loss before income taxes (71,370 ) (77,468 ) Provision for income taxes 2 28 Net loss (71,372 ) (77,496 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 47 (58 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (71,325 ) $ (77,554 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 83,643,940 71,431,259 Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.85 ) $ (1.08 )

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (71,372 ) $ (77,496 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 846 671 Non-cash interest expense 1,215 889 Share-based compensation expense 17,335 168 Provision for losses on receivables and inventory 169 444 Loss on extinguishment of debt 23,141 70,667 Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities 11,853 (34 ) Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 305 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (15,002 ) (226 ) Contract assets (928 ) (785 ) Inventory (1,550 ) 998 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,384 ) 216 Accounts payable 2,134 2,202 Contract liabilities 6,708 728 Reserve for anticipated losses on contracts 79 (52 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,032 1,047 Accrued interest (4,803 ) – Other, net (2,078 ) 15 Net cash used in operating activities (29,300 ) (548 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,030 ) (2,422 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,030 ) (2,422 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 35,942 47,481 Proceeds from warrants and derivatives 42,247 2,519 Proceeds from Tailwind Two Merger 29,779 – Proceeds from PIPE Investment 28,645 – Proceeds from issuance of common stock 14,791 – Repayment of long-term debt (27,171 ) (4 ) Payment of issuance costs (41,681 ) (5,667 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 135 19 Net cash provided by financing activities 82,687 44,348 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (28 ) (66 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 49,329 41,312 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 27,325 12,336 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 76,654 $ 53,648

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION



Non-GAAP Measures

To provide investors with additional information in connection with our results as determined in accordance with GAAP, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, that have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures made by other companies. These measures may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing our financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or other measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP.

TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION



Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)



(In thousands)

Adjusted Gross Profit

We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Gross Profit is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about our gross profit adjusted for certain non-cash items. Further, we believe Adjusted Gross Profit provides a meaningful measure of operating profitability because we use it for evaluating our business performance, making budgeting decisions, and comparing our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures.

We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit or loss adjusted for (i) share-based compensation expense included in cost of sales and (ii) depreciation and amortization included in cost of sales.

There are material limitations to using Adjusted Gross Profit. Adjusted Gross Profit does not take into account all items which directly affect our gross profit or loss. These limitations are best addressed by considering the economic effects of the excluded items independently and by considering Adjusted Gross Profit in conjunction with gross profit or loss as calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Gross (loss) profit $ (2,833 ) $ 760 Share-based compensation expense 2,113 14 Depreciation and amortization 513 453 Adjusted gross (loss) profit $ (207 ) $ 1,227

Adjusted EBITDA

We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about our operating profitability adjusted for certain non-cash items, non-routine items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future, as well as other items that are not core to our operations. Further, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides a meaningful measure of operating profitability because we use it for evaluating our business performance, making budgeting decisions, and comparing our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss adjusted for (i) interest, (ii) taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) loss on extinguishment of debt, (vi) change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities, and (vii) other non-recurring and/or non-cash items.

There are material limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account certain significant items, including depreciation and amortization, interest, taxes, and other adjustments which directly affect our net income or loss. These limitations are best addressed by considering the economic effects of the excluded items independently and by considering Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with net income or loss as calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net loss $ (71,372 ) $ (77,496 ) Interest expense, net 2,923 907 Provisions for income taxes 2 28 Depreciation and amortization 846 671 Share-based compensation expense 17,335 168 Loss on extinguishment of debt 23,141 70,667 Change in fair value of warrant and derivative liabilities 11,853 (34 ) Other, net(a) 555 1,452 Adjusted EBITDA $ (14,717 ) $ (3,637 )

(a) – Represents other expense and other charges and items. Non-recurring legal and accounting fees related to our transition to a public company are included herein.

