Home Business Wire Terran Orbital Delivers NASA’s CubeSat Proximity Operations Demonstration to SpaceX Transporter-5 for...
Business Wire

Terran Orbital Delivers NASA’s CubeSat Proximity Operations Demonstration to SpaceX Transporter-5 for Launch

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, today announced it delivered its CubeSat Proximity Operations Demonstration (CPOD) satellite to the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for integration into the SpaceX Transporter-5 launch vehicle.


The CPOD project is being led by Terran Orbital with funding from NASA’s Small Spacecraft Technology program within NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate. The technology demonstration mission will validate the technologies needed to support rendezvous, proximity operations, docking (RPOD), servicing, and formation flight by utilizing a pair of identical 3-unit (3U) CubeSats – leveraging their inherently lower vehicle and launch costs.

CPOD will demonstrate the ability of two spacecraft to remain at determined points relative to each other (called relative station-keeping), as well as precision circumnavigation and docking. Docking will employ the use of a novel universal docking device, imaging sensors, and a multi-thruster cold gas propulsion system. CPOD represents roughly 10x mass reduction from previous vehicles and program costs and will enable the creation of future missions not previously possible.

“Terran Orbital takes pride in continuously providing state-of-the-art satellite technologies,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “Itself already groundbreaking, CPOD is also paving the way for future revolutionary missions. Terran Orbital looks forward to fostering our partnership with NASA as we progress cutting-edge mission solutions.”

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Virginia Norder
pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

Articoli correlati

SCYTHE Names Jacob Williams as Executive Director of Cyber Threat Intelligence

Business Wire Business Wire -
“Malware Jake” Rounds Out Team of Executive Hires in Key Leadership Positions to Take SCYTHE to Next Level in...
Continua a leggere

CDPs Need an Upgrade: New Study Shows Marketers Expect CDPs to Move Beyond Data Aggregation to Omnichannel Activation

Business Wire Business Wire -
According to independent research, only 10% of CDP users feel the first-generation product meets today’s needs; 99% do not...
Continua a leggere

IHS Holding Limited Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS – FIRST QUARTER 2022 Revenue increased 23.4% (or 21.5% organically) to $446.1 million Adjusted EBITDA was $244.9 million and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SCYTHE Names Jacob Williams as Executive Director of Cyber Threat Intelligence

Business Wire