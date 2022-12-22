<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Terran Orbital Completes Order for SDA’s Tranche 0 Transport Layer
Business Wire

Terran Orbital Completes Order for SDA’s Tranche 0 Transport Layer

di Business Wire

All ten satellite buses were delivered to Lockheed Martin for integration

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the delivery of the final of ten satellite buses to prime contractor Lockheed Martin in support of the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 0 Transport Layer.


The delivery of the ten Tranche 0 buses proves Terran Orbital’s ability to build modules and deliver vehicles at scale – marking the company’s shift from lower quantity, mission-unique satellites to robust production. Terran Orbital delivered the satellite buses at a rate greater than one per week over an approximately six-week period.

“The delivery of all ten Tranche 0 satellite buses marks a key milestone, and we are excited to continue effective teamwork as Terran Orbital will also design and build the buses for Lockheed Martin’s SDA Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “We are always thrilled to work with Lockheed Martin and look forward to delivering the Tranche 1 satellite buses.”

The Tranche 0 constellation, operating in low-Earth Orbit, will provide secure high-bandwidth, low-latency data links to enable the initial warfighting capability of the SDA’s National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA). This beyond-line-of-sight tracking, targeting, and communications will dramatically extend U.S. warfighting options and allow additional coalition and allied partners to eventually bring their capabilities into the network.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com

949-508-6404

Articoli correlati

Deepwatch SecOps Pulse Survey: Security Teams Brace for Rising Costs, Increased Workload in 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Top cost drivers for security in 2023: digital transformation, regulatory compliance and rising cyber incidents. TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cyber--Deepwatch, the leader...
Continua a leggere

SMUD and Swell Energy Partner on Virtual Power Plant That Strengthens the Grid With Renewables and Compensates Customers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading grid services developer to aggregate residential solar and battery storage and boost system reliability in the Sacramento region SACRAMENTO,...
Continua a leggere

WNS Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$WNS #AuditCommittee--WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global business process management...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Deepwatch SecOps Pulse Survey: Security Teams Brace for Rising Costs, Increased Workload in 2023

Business Wire