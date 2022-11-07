<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Terran Orbital CEO Marc Bell and CFO Gary Hobart to Present at Deutsche Bank 2022 Virtual Global Space Summit

Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced its participation in the Deutsche Bank 2022 Virtual Global Space Summit on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present alongside Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart at 2:30 p.m. ET. Click here to access the presentation.

The Summit will offer perspectives from senior company executives and equity investors while also providing Deutsche Bank’s house view on the state of the economy, strategic activity, and access to equity and debt markets for Space companies.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

