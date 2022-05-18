Home Business Wire Terran Orbital Announces Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Contract Award
Terran Orbital Announces Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Contract Award

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in small satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, today announced that its subsidiary, PredaSAR Corporation, received a contract award from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) under an Other Transaction Authority for Prototype Agreement. Specific terms of the Agreement were not disclosed.


This Agreement aims to research synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite formation flying concepts and joint data collection techniques. The potential prototype will provide data products from at least two SAR satellites flying in formation and demonstrate novel data processing algorithms. The conceptual design work is expected to take several months and may lead to follow-on opportunities for prototyping and demonstrations.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by DARPA for this exciting opportunity,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “Terran Orbital is proud to combine state-of-the-art SAR Earth observation capabilities and advanced small satellite technologies into game-changing solutions that contribute to the defense of our Nation and Allies. We look forward to demonstrating and delivering cost-effective, end-to-end capabilities.”

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

