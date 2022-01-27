Terralpha harnesses ADVA TeraFlex™ for 600G transport throughout France

News summary:

Terralpha, a new subsidiary of SNCF Réseau, selected ADVA to meet its requirements for ultra-high-speed nationwide infrastructure to support 5G , edge computing and close digital divide

, edge computing and close digital divide ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex ™ terminal delivers turnkey solution for long-haul backbone infrastructure

terminal delivers turnkey solution for long-haul backbone infrastructure New infrastructure breaks latency records between French cities

SAINT-DENIS, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#100G–ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Terralpha has deployed its FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ terminal to transport data at speeds up to 600Gbit/s between cities across France. The solution enables Terralpha – the new service provider arm of France’s SNCF railway group – to use its spare fiber capacity to offer low-latency, ultra-high-speed connectivity to customers. Now, enterprises, mobile network operators and government institutions can leverage flexible, highly reliable services for edge computing and 5G applications. What’s more, Terralpha’s network will enable homes and businesses in many underserved areas to access next-generation broadband and mobile connectivity. The new solution also features ADVA’s FSP 3000 OLS, flexgrid multi-degree ROADMs, its ALM fiber monitoring technology and its Ensemble Controller network management and control solution.

“With around 20,000km of fiber deployed alongside our railway infrastructure, we knew we were in a unique position to offer super-fast connectivity right across France. What we needed was a transport solution with the capacity, flexibility and scale to match our ambitions and a partner we could trust. In ADVA, we have a European technology provider with a wealth of experience and an excellent track record for success,” said Gabriel Chenevoy, CEO of Terralpha. “The ADVA team has worked with us to deliver a solution that maximizes the value of our existing network and empowers us to provide our customers with a new level of bandwidth capacity and service quality. Our backbone infrastructure will be key to closing the digital divide by delivering high-speed services in a highly efficient and sustainable way to around 100 tier 3 cities within two years. The performance of ADVA’s equipment combined with our straight and diverse routes has enabled us to reduce actual latencies between major cities in France from 10% to 40%, supporting new latency-sensitive applications.”

The ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ terminal is specifically designed to inject enormous capacity into deployed networks without operators having to spend significant amounts on overhauling their infrastructure. With its software-defined fractional QAM modulation and adaptive baud rate capabilities, the low-power 1RU terminal is now ensuring optimal spectrum utilization in Terralpha’s transport system. The network is managed by ADVA’s Ensemble Controller, which supports programmatic SDN control, further improving efficiency by reducing troublesome and time-consuming manual processes. The infrastructure is also continuously assured by ADVA’s ALM fiber monitoring technology with precise fault localization from Ensemble Fiber Director. This enables Terralpha’s maintenance teams to quickly detect and pinpoint any degradation in the fiber plant and resolve issues before services are affected.

“We’re helping Terralpha to unlock the full value of its fiber assets. By harnessing our technology and the expertise of our engineers, Terralpha can take advantage of its vast network architecture to bring reliable, low-latency services at unprecedented speeds to homes, businesses and service provider customers in every corner of France,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP of sales, EMEA at ADVA. “One of the keys to the success of this project has been our close collaboration with the Terralpha team to make sure the new solution meets their exact requirements. That’s helped us deliver a turnkey solution that works seamlessly with Terralpha’s existing network to provide optimal performance over every single link. With our scalable technology and continuing support, there’s no limit to what Terralpha can achieve.”

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About Terralpha

Incorporated in 2021, Terralpha, a 100% subsidiary of SNCF Réseau, offers Ultra High Speed data transport services. Its DNA “Ultra High Speed for all territories” is supported by an ambition to deploy Ultra High Speed and high reliability points of presence throughout France. The choice of architecture and transmission equipment, of European origin, enables to create circuits between cities at speeds of 100Gb/s to 600Gb/s at very low latency.

Terralpha’s mission is to ensure the trusted routing of data traffic through fully owned active and passive infrastructure. Additionally, and in order to facilitate the development of regional data centers, Terralpha offers a range of hosting solutions called ”Digital Tiles” to host the equipment necessary for the storage and the processing of information locally. Each of these “Digital Tiles” has a dual fiber connection to the Terralpha network, and to the public networks to meet the strategic requirements of data centers. www.terralpha.fr

