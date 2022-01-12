Home Business Wire Terminus Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing...
Business Wire

Terminus Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms

di Business Wire

Terminus recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute in report by independent research firm

ATLANTA & INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms report.

“We believe our inclusion and Leader placement in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for ABM Platforms report is not only an honor, but also incredibly validating of our big vision and the power of our platform,” said Tim Kopp, Terminus CEO. “With this placement, we’re now a leader in three leading analyst reports – Terminus the only platform bringing together a purpose-built B2B CDP with multi-channel ABM.”

As mentioned in the Magic Quadrant report, “Leaders demonstrate broad support for all ABM critical capabilities and consistently meet customer needs across the three core ABM use cases (acquisition, renewal and expansion). They have high market visibility, high market penetration, strong market momentum, and a clear, long-term strategic vision and roadmap for growing their ABM platform business. Their customers report high levels of satisfaction and success with their implementations. Leaders also have initiated plans for geographic and international expansion.”

Terminus is a leader account-based engagement platform, and the only platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel ABM.

“Gartner defines the account-based marketing (ABM) platform as a technology that enables marketers to run ABM programs at scale, including account selection, planning, engagement and reporting. In ABM programs, B2B marketers align with sales counterparts to engage a defined set of high-priority accounts and buying committee members with targeted marketing and content to help buyers explore and evaluate solutions.”

We believe The Gartner Magic Quadrant™ is a trusted analyst resource for organizations seeking unbiased evaluations and opinions of the ABM category and platforms. The 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for ABM Platforms report evaluates nine of the global providers against a range of critical capabilities for ABM including current product offering, strategy, and overall market presence.

To view a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Account-Based Marketing visit here, and read more on the Terminus blog. To learn more about the Terminus platform visit www.terminus.com.

Gartner, Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms, Christy Ferguson, January, 2022.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Terminus

Terminus is the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM). The platform, Terminus Engagement Hub, connects the first and third-party data needed to understand both customers and prospects, with the most robust suite of engagement channels—including ads, chat, email, and web—available. Terminus powers multi-channel ABM for thousands of brands globally including DHL, G2, Outreach, and TripActions. Terminus is proud to be a G2 leader in ABM for 15 consecutive quarters. Visit terminus.com to learn more or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Taylor Harruff

taylor.harruff@terminus.com
(317) 960-3003

 

