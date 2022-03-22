Terminus Named a Leader Among Account-Based Marketing Platforms

Global research and advisory firm gives Terminus differentiated scores in engagement channels, personalization, and advertising criteria

ATLANTA & INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Account-Based Marketing Platforms, Q1 2022 report.

Terminus earned a differentiated rating in the orchestration design, engagement channels, personalization, advertising, account and buying group selection prioritization, roadmap, and market approach criteria. Terminus received on-par scores in the data management, performance assessment, and product vision criteria.

“Terminus customers praised its first-party data capabilities that resulted in more accurate account prioritization and advertising. They were also excited about its self-service, dynamic campaign capabilities that enabled real-time audience customization,” stated The Forrester New Wave™: ABM Platforms, Q1 2022 report.

The Forrester New Wave™ evaluated 10 category providers according to offering, strategy and market presence. In its evaluation of Terminus, Forrester New Wave™ found the company:

“Leads with a data-first approach and a wide range of engagement options. Terminus has built new analytics that can ingest first-party data in a proprietary way to create ABM engagement opportunities in numerous channels, including advertising, email, and chat.”

”Is a best fit for companies needing customizable self-service capabilities. Terminus’ commitment to self-service empowers users to easily customize and orchestrate their organization’s marketing programs.”

“To be recognized as a leader in this ABM evaluation by Forrester is tremendously validating,” said Tim Kopp, CEO of Terminus. “Today’s buyers interact with brands across multiple devices and channels. Using real-time, deep insights on buyer intent and engagement, Terminus enables go-to-market teams to transform how they prioritize and reach their target accounts, increasing match rates and creating sustainable revenue outcomes.”

This announcement follows Terminus’s launch of Connected Account Experiences, which drives ABM strategy with dynamic data, powerful channels and innovative tools marketers can leverage to identify, reach and engage their customers anywhere, any time. The company was also named a Leader among Customer Data Platforms (CDP) in The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Standalone CDPs, Q4 2021 report last year.

Access The Forrester New Wave™: ABM Platforms, Q1 2022 report here. For more information about Terminus’s account-based engagement platform, visit Terminus.com.

About Terminus

Terminus is the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM). The platform, Terminus Engagement Hub, connects the first and third-party data needed to understand both customers and prospects, with the most robust suite of engagement channels—including ads, chat, email, and web—available. Terminus powers multi-channel ABM for thousands of brands globally including DHL, G2, and TripActions. Terminus is proud to be a G2 leader in ABM for 15 consecutive quarters. Visit terminus.com to learn more or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Zach Weismiller



terminus@blastmedia.com