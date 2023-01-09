TeraWulf Announces December 2022 Production and Operations Updates

Proprietary mining produced 125 Bitcoin in December ‘22, pushing Q4 ‘22 total to 378 Bitcoin, reflecting a more than 220% increase over the Bitcoin produced in Q3 ‘22

Total fleet of deployed miners reached 18,000 with over 2.0 EH/s of hash rate as of December 31, 2022

On track to bring additional 15,000 miners online at Nautilus Cryptomine in Q1 2023

EASTON, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WULF #Bitcoin–Today TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the “Company”), which owns and operates vertically integrated, domestic Bitcoin mining facilities powered by more than 91% zero-carbon energy, provided an unaudited monthly production and operations update for December 2022.

December 2022 Highlights

Self-mined 125 Bitcoin in December 2022 for a total of 378 Bitcoin produced in Q4 2022, a 223% increase as compared to 117 Bitcoin produced in Q3 2022.

Fleet of deployed miners reached approximately 18,000 with a hash rate capacity over 2.0 EH/s.

Successfully navigated extreme operating conditions during Winter Storm Elliot (the “Storm”), quickly returning to full output at the Storm’s close.

Despite weather-related price volatility in December, the Company projects an average cost of power of approximately $0.035/kWh across its two sites.

Key Metrics Q3



2022 October



2022 November



2022 December



20221 Bitcoin (Self-Mined) 117 119 134 125 Self-Mining Revenue ($M) $2.4 $2.3 $2.4 $2.1 Hosting Revenue ($M) $1.4 $0.9 $0.7 $0.9 Power Cost ($M) $4.8 $2.0 $1.4 $2.2 Avg. Operating Hash Rate (EH/s) 0.7 1.6 1.9 1.5 Revenue per Bitcoin $20,657 $19,646 $17,617 $17,005 Power Cost per Bitcoin $20,732 $11,060 $6,151 $12,984

Production and Operations Update

The Company operates approximately 18,000 Bitcoin miners with a hash rate capacity over 2.0 EH/s at its Lake Mariner facility. About 11,500 are proprietary miners with a hash rate capacity of approximately 1.4 EH/s. The approximate remaining 6,500 miners (0.7 EH/s) are operated pursuant to hosting arrangements where the Company receives a fee and participates financially in mining profits.

During December 2022, the Company received approximately 4,500 miners and an additional 3,750 miners were delivered during the first week of January 2023 from Bitmain Technologies Limited (“Bitmain”). The Company is scheduled to receive over 18,000 additional miners from Bitmain over the coming months. The upcoming deliveries will fill the Company’s 160 MW of mining capacity available in early Q2 2023 with 34,000 miners (110 MW) at its Lake Mariner facility and 15,000 miners (50 MW) at its Nautilus facility.

Power prices increased dramatically during the severe weather event that crossed most of the United States in December, increasing Lake Mariner’s operating cost during the days of local impact. The Lake Mariner facility sources attractively priced power in Western New York where 91% of market energy comes from zero-carbon resources, including from the Niagara Hydroelectric Power Station, which is located 35 miles from the Lake Mariner facility. Since the Storm’s departure, New York market prices have corrected to pre-December levels. The Nautilus Cryptomine, located in Berwick, Pennsylvania, is directly connected to the Susquehanna Nuclear Station and pays a five-year fixed-price of $0.02/kWh, among the lowest in the Bitcoin mining sector. The Company maintains its estimated average power cost of approximately $0.035/kWh across its portfolio.

“December represented another month of robust growth for TeraWulf. Our operations team effectively maintained our mining operations and deployed additional miners at Lake Mariner during one of the harshest weather events to hit the region, while also supporting the grid during periods of extreme stress,” stated Paul Prager, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf. “We believe the continued ramp of our proprietary mining capacity coupled with our industry-leading power costs distinguishes TeraWulf as one of the lowest cost Bitcoin miners in the sector,” continued Prager. “For 2023, we plan to aggressively expand our deployed hash rate as we continue to receive miner shipments with a goal of reaching 5.5 EH/s of sustainable, operating mining capacity.”

Infrastructure Update

The Company is nearing final stages of construction at its two mining sites and expects to have a total operational capacity of 49,000 miners (5.5 EH/s) in early Q2 2023, representing about 160 MW of power demand. Today, the Company’s wholly-owned Lake Mariner facility has approximately 60 MW of operational mining capacity, and TeraWulf expects to reach 110 MW of capacity at the facility in Q2 2023. The Nautilus Cryptomine facility, a joint venture with Talen Energy Corporation, is in the initial stages of ramping its mining operations and is expected to provide 50 MW of net mining capacity to TeraWulf in Q1 2023, representing the Company’s 25% interest in the joint venture.

1 December 2022 results are based on estimated power costs, which remain subject to standard month end adjustments.

