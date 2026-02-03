Teradyne Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

di
Business Wire
-
  • Revenue and earnings above the high-end of Q4 guidance
  • Revenue of $1.083 billion in Q4’25, up 44% from Q4’24 and up 41% from Q3'25
  • Q4 growth driven by strong AI-related demand in compute and memory
  • Revenue of $3.19 billion in 2025, up 13% from 2024

NORTH READING, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER):



 

Q4'25

 

 

Q4'24

 

 

Q3'25

 

 

FY 2025

 

 

FY 2024

 

Revenue (mil)

 

$

1,083

 

 

$

753

 

 

$

769

 

 

$

3,190

 

 

$

2,820

 

GAAP EPS

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

3.47

 

 

$

3.32

 

Non-GAAP EPS

 

$

1.80

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

3.96

 

 

$

3.22

 

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $1,083 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 of which $883 million was in Semiconductor Test, $110 million in Product Test, and $89 million in Robotics. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $257.2 million or $1.63 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $283.0 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges, pension mark-to-market adjustment, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

“Our Q4 results were above the high end of our guidance range, fueled by AI-related demand in compute, networking and memory within our Semi Test business. Across all of our business groups – Semi Test, Product Test, and Robotics – we experienced sequential growth, and at the company level we achieved 13% growth in 2025,” said Teradyne CEO, Greg Smith. “In 2026, we expect year-over-year growth across all of our businesses, with strong momentum in compute driven by AI.”

Guidance for the first quarter of 2026 is revenue of $1,150 million to $1,250 million, with GAAP net income of $1.82 to $2.19 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $1.89 to $2.25 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization, amortization on our investment in Technoprobe, restructuring and other costs, as well as the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

Webcast

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results, along with management’s business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, February 03, 2026. Interested investors should access the webcast at www.teradyne.com and click on "Investors" at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com/investors.

Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, restructuring and other, ERP related expenses, inventory step-up, pension mark-to-market adjustment, pension actuarial gains and losses, discrete income tax adjustments, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, financial performance or position and results of operations. You can identify forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “goal” or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release address various matters, including statements regarding Teradyne’s financial guidance. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic factors and slowdowns or downturns in economic conditions generally and in the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; a slowdown or inability in the development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Robotics business; the impact of increased research and development spending; the impact of epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19; the impact of a supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in Teradyne’s best interests; changes to U.S. or global tax regulations or guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China; the impact of the current conflicts in Israel; the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined for certain end uses in China.

The risks included above are not exhaustive. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with Teradyne, please refer to Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Many of these factors are macroeconomic in nature and are, therefore, beyond Teradyne’s control. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release which speak only as to the date of this press release. Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER OF 2025

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

September 28,
2025

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

Net revenues

 

$

1,083,337

 

 

$

769,210

 

 

$

752,884

 

 

$

3,190,024

 

 

$

2,819,880

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1)

 

 

463,647

 

 

 

319,904

 

 

 

305,597

 

 

 

1,332,679

 

 

 

1,170,953

 

Gross profit

 

 

619,690

 

 

 

449,306

 

 

 

447,287

 

 

 

1,857,345

 

 

 

1,648,927

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and administrative (2)

 

 

164,693

 

 

 

169,144

 

 

 

155,739

 

 

 

648,874

 

 

 

617,047

 

Engineering and development

 

 

143,265

 

 

 

124,760

 

 

 

128,387

 

 

 

504,596

 

 

 

460,876

 

Acquired intangible assets amortization

 

 

3,451

 

 

 

3,514

 

 

 

4,656

 

 

 

15,270

 

 

 

18,764

 

Restructuring and other (3)

 

 

15,081

 

 

 

6,585

 

 

 

4,554

 

 

 

38,554

 

 

 

15,571

 

Loss (gain) on sale of business (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

367

 

 

 

 

 

 

(57,119

)

Operating expenses

 

 

326,490

 

 

 

304,003

 

 

 

293,703

 

 

 

1,207,294

 

 

 

1,055,139

 

Income from operations

 

 

293,200

 

 

 

145,303

 

 

 

153,584

 

 

 

650,051

 

 

 

593,788

 

Interest and other (income) expense (5)

 

 

3,625

 

 

 

(2,797

)

 

 

(4,213

)

 

 

(3,209

)

 

 

(15,298

)

Income before income taxes and equity in net earnings of affiliate

 

 

289,575

 

 

 

148,100

 

 

 

157,797

 

 

 

653,260

 

 

 

609,086

 

Income tax provision

 

 

29,151

 

 

 

23,344

 

 

 

5,408

 

 

 

79,299

 

 

 

59,503

 

Income before equity in net earnings of affiliate

 

 

260,424

 

 

 

124,756

 

 

 

152,389

 

 

 

573,961

 

 

 

549,583

 

Equity in net earnings of affiliate

 

 

(3,204

)

 

 

(5,198

)

 

 

(6,136

)

 

 

(19,914

)

 

 

(7,211

)

Net income

 

$

257,220

 

 

$

119,558

 

 

$

146,253

 

 

$

554,047

 

 

$

542,372

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.64

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

3.48

 

 

$

3.41

 

Diluted

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

3.47

 

 

$

3.32

 

Weighted average common shares - basic

 

 

156,412

 

 

 

158,595

 

 

 

162,478

 

 

 

159,119

 

 

 

159,083

 

Weighted average common shares - diluted (6)

 

 

157,651

 

 

 

159,097

 

 

 

163,184

 

 

 

159,719

 

 

 

163,314

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividend declared per common share

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.48

 

(1)

Cost of revenues includes:

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

September 28,
2025

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

$

6,607

 

 

$

6,829

 

 

$

3,406

 

 

$

25,782

 

 

$

18,921

 

Inventory step-up

 

 

348

 

 

 

351

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,258

 

 

 

 

Legal settlement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,600

 

Sale of previously written down inventory

 

 

(494

)

 

 

(1,726

)

 

 

(441

)

 

 

(3,649

)

 

 

(2,227

)

 

 

$

6,461

 

 

$

5,454

 

 

$

2,965

 

 

$

23,391

 

 

$

20,294

 

(2)

For the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 28, 2025, and the year ended December 31, 2025, selling and administrative expenses included $1.9 million, $1.1 million, and $4.8 million, respectively, of expenses directly related to a planned ERP system implementation. For the year ended December 31, 2024, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $1.7 million for the modification of Teradyne executives' retirement agreements.

 

(3)

Restructuring and other consists of:

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

September 28,
2025

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

Employee severance (a)

 

$

10,851

 

 

$

4,786

 

 

$

378

 

 

$

29,351

 

 

$

5,234

 

Asset impairment

 

 

3,329

 

 

 

328

 

 

 

1,284

 

 

 

4,870

 

 

 

1,284

 

Acquisition and divestiture related expenses

 

 

602

 

 

 

173

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,250

 

 

 

2,214

 

Other

 

 

299

 

 

 

1,298

 

 

 

2,892

 

 

 

2,083

 

 

 

6,840

 

 

 

$

15,081

 

 

$

6,585

 

 

$

4,554

 

 

$

38,554

 

 

$

15,572

 

(a)

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 employee severance relates primarily to Robotics restructuring which impacted approximately 200 employees. For the year ended December 31, 2025, employee severance relates primarily to Robotics restructuring which impacted approximately 400 employees.

 

(4)

On May 27, 2024, Teradyne sold Teradyne's Device Interface Solution ("DIS") business, a component of the Semiconductor Test segment, to Technoprobe S.p.A. ("Technoprobe"), for $85.0 million, net of cash and cash equivalents sold and a working capital adjustment.

 

(5)

Interest and other includes:

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

September 28,
2025

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

Pension actuarial losses (gains)

 

$

1,338

 

 

$

 

 

$

(1,842

)

 

$

1,465

 

 

$

(4,355

)

Pension settlement loss (gain)

 

 

18

 

 

 

(800

)

 

 

 

 

 

(782

)

 

 

 

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange contract

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(561

)

 

 

9,765

 

(6)

Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the year ended December 31, 2024, diluted shares included 3.6 million shares from the convertible note hedge transaction.

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)
 

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

293,751

 

 

$

553,354

 

Marketable securities

 

 

28,247

 

 

 

46,312

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

773,567

 

 

 

471,426

 

Inventories, net

 

 

379,552

 

 

 

298,492

 

Prepayments

 

 

427,564

 

 

 

429,086

 

Other current assets

 

 

33,273

 

 

 

17,727

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,935,954

 

 

 

1,816,397

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

562,999

 

 

 

508,171

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

76,635

 

 

 

70,185

 

Marketable securities

 

 

126,256

 

 

 

124,121

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

275,265

 

 

 

222,438

 

Retirement plans assets

 

 

12,059

 

 

 

11,994

 

Equity method investment

 

 

537,098

 

 

 

494,494

 

Other assets

 

 

71,697

 

 

 

49,620

 

Acquired intangible assets, net

 

 

51,271

 

 

 

15,927

 

Goodwill

 

 

521,019

 

 

 

395,367

 

Total assets

 

$

4,170,253

 

 

$

3,708,714

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

269,185

 

 

$

134,792

 

Accrued employees’ compensation and withholdings

 

 

254,973

 

 

 

204,991

 

Deferred revenue and customer advances

 

 

139,778

 

 

 

107,710

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

111,845

 

 

 

90,777

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

19,340

 

 

 

18,699

 

Short-term debt

 

 

200,000

 

 

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

106,740

 

 

 

67,610

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

1,101,861

 

 

 

624,579

 

Retirement plans liabilities

 

 

144,874

 

 

 

133,338

 

Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances

 

 

50,888

 

 

 

40,505

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

5,378

 

 

 

1,038

 

Long-term other accrued liabilities

 

 

7,601

 

 

 

7,442

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

63,899

 

 

 

57,922

 

Long-term income taxes payable

 

 

 

 

 

24,596

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,374,501

 

 

 

889,420

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

2,795,752

 

 

 

2,819,294

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

4,170,253

 

 

$

3,708,714

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)
 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

257,220

 

 

$

146,253

 

 

$

554,047

 

 

$

542,372

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

31,961

 

 

 

26,497

 

 

 

111,445

 

 

 

100,977

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

16,437

 

 

 

14,855

 

 

 

63,999

 

 

 

60,122

 

Equity in net earnings of affiliate

 

 

3,204

 

 

 

6,136

 

 

 

19,914

 

 

 

7,211

 

Amortization

 

 

3,813

 

 

 

4,631

 

 

 

16,536

 

 

 

18,764

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

 

6,607

 

 

 

3,406

 

 

 

25,782

 

 

 

18,922

 

Losses (gains) on investments

 

 

(698

)

 

 

(83

)

 

 

(5,420

)

 

 

10,056

 

Loss (gain) on sale of business

 

 

 

 

 

367

 

 

 

 

 

 

(57,119

)

Deferred taxes

 

 

(22,967

)

 

 

(20,099

)

 

 

(52,067

)

 

 

(46,360

)

Retirement plan actuarial losses (gains)

 

 

1,356

 

 

 

(1,842

)

 

 

683

 

 

 

(4,355

)

Other

 

 

8,661

 

 

 

2,751

 

 

 

12,005

 

 

 

(2,290

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(180,468

)

 

 

12,607

 

 

 

(292,255

)

 

 

(52,659

)

Inventories

 

 

6,194

 

 

 

(2,420

)

 

 

(28,424

)

 

 

8,707

 

Prepayments and other assets

 

 

16,008

 

 

 

58,016

 

 

 

(6,591

)

 

 

119,454

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

 

87,402

 

 

 

9,279

 

 

 

208,848

 

 

 

(54,386

)

Deferred revenue and customer advances

 

 

13,628

 

 

 

8,552

 

 

 

39,280

 

 

 

12,176

 

Retirement plans contributions

 

 

(1,497

)

 

 

(1,645

)

 

 

(8,483

)

 

 

(5,814

)

Income taxes

 

 

34,777

 

 

 

15,296

 

 

 

15,116

 

 

 

(3,602

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

281,638

 

 

 

282,557

 

 

 

674,415

 

 

 

672,176

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(62,888

)

 

 

(57,385

)

 

 

(224,009

)

 

 

(198,095

)

Investments in businesses

 

 

 

 

 

(5,000

)

 

 

(25,519

)

 

 

(532,060

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

(5,535

)

 

 

(10,700

)

 

 

(32,999

)

 

 

(45,796

)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(144,380

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale of a business, net of cash and cash equivalents sold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

90,348

 

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

 

7,330

 

 

 

5,190

 

 

 

48,951

 

 

 

38,353

 

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

 

167

 

 

 

436

 

 

 

9,339

 

 

 

24,035

 

Proceeds from life insurance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

873

 

Net cash used for investing activities

 

 

(60,926

)

 

 

(67,459

)

 

 

(368,617

)

 

 

(622,342

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility

 

 

50,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

250,000

 

 

 

185,000

 

Payments of borrowings on revolving credit facility

 

 

(50,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(50,000

)

 

 

(185,000

)

Dividend payments

 

 

(18,739

)

 

 

(19,487

)

 

 

(76,313

)

 

 

(76,423

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(183,437

)

 

 

(143,521

)

 

 

(702,095

)

 

 

(198,574

)

Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards

 

 

(448

)

 

 

(267

)

 

 

(15,702

)

 

 

(14,100

)

Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans

 

 

1,784

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

31,860

 

 

 

37,330

 

Net cash used for financing activities

 

 

(200,840

)

 

 

(163,210

)

 

 

(562,250

)

 

 

(251,767

)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

1,179

 

 

 

(8,570

)

 

 

(3,151

)

 

 

(2,284

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

21,051

 

 

 

43,318

 

 

 

(259,603

)

 

 

(204,217

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

272,700

 

 

 

510,036

 

 

 

553,354

 

 

 

757,571

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

293,751

 

 

$

553,354

 

 

$

293,751

 

 

$

553,354

 

GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation
(In millions, except per share amounts)

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

% of Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 28,
2025

 

 

% of Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

 

% of Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

$

1,083.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

769.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

752.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit - GAAP

 

619.7

 

 

 

57.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

449.3

 

 

 

58.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

447.3

 

 

 

59.4

%

 

 

 

 

Inventory step-up

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit - non-GAAP

 

620.0

 

 

 

57.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

449.7

 

 

 

58.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

447.3

 

 

 

59.4

%

 

 

 

 

Income from operations - GAAP

 

293.2

 

 

 

27.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

145.3

 

 

 

18.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

153.6

 

 

 

20.4

%

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other (1)

 

15.1

 

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

6.6

 

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.6

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

 

 

Acquired intangible assets amortization

 

3.5

 

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.7

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

 

 

ERP related expenses (2)

 

1.9

 

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.1

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory step-up

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss (gain) on sale of business (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

 

 

Income from operations - non-GAAP

$

314.0

 

 

 

29.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

$

156.9

 

 

 

20.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

$

163.2

 

 

 

21.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income
per Common Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income
per Common Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income
per Common Share

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

% of Net Revenues

 

 

Basic

 

 

Diluted

 

 

September 28,
2025

 

 

% of Net Revenues

 

 

Basic

 

 

Diluted

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

 

% of Net Revenues

 

 

Basic

 

 

Diluted

 

Net income - GAAP

$

257.2

 

 

 

23.7

%

 

$

1.64

 

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

119.6

 

 

 

15.5

%

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

146.3

 

 

 

19.4

%

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.90

 

Restructuring and other (1)

 

15.1

 

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

6.6

 

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

4.6

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

Amortization of equity method investment

 

7.6

 

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

7.7

 

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

8.0

 

 

 

1.1

%

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.05

 

Acquired intangible assets amortization

 

3.5

 

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

3.5

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

4.7

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

ERP related expenses (2)

 

1.9

 

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

1.1

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension mark-to-market adjustment (4)

 

1.3

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1.8

)

 

 

-0.2

%

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

Inventory step-up

 

0.3

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension settlement loss (gain)

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

(0.8

)

 

 

-0.1

%

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss (gain) on sale of business (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

Exclude discrete tax adjustments

 

0.4

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

(0.6

)

 

 

-0.1

%

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

(8.0

)

 

 

-1.1

%

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

(0.05

)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments

 

(4.3

)

 

 

-0.4

%

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(1.6

)

 

 

-0.2

%

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Net income - non-GAAP

$

283.0

 

 

 

26.1

%

 

 

1.81

 

 

 

1.80

 

 

$

135.9

 

 

 

17.7

%

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

155.0

 

 

 

20.6

%

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic

 

156.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

158.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

162.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted

 

157.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

159.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

163.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Restructuring and other consists of:

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 28,
2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee severance

$

10.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset impairment

 

3.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and divestiture related expenses

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

15.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

6.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a)

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, employee severance relates primarily to Robotics restructuring which impacted approximately 200 employees.

 

(2)

For the quarters ended December 31, 2025, and September 28, 2025, selling and administrative expenses included costs directly related to a planned ERP system implementation.

 

(3)

On May 27, 2024, Teradyne sold DIS, a component of the Semiconductor Test segment, to Technoprobe, for $85.0 million, net of cash and cash equivalents sold and a working capital adjustment.

 

(4)

For the quarters ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, adjustments to exclude actuarial gains and losses, respectively, recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne’s mark-to-market pension accounting.

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

 

% of Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,
2024

 

 

% of Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Net Revenues

$

3,190.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,819.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit - GAAP

 

1,857.3

 

 

 

58.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,648.9

 

 

 

58.5

%

 

 

 

 

Inventory step-up

 

1.3

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Legal settlement (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

 

Gross profit - non-GAAP

 

1,858.6

 

 

 

58.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,652.5

 

 

 

58.6

%

 

 

 

 

Income from operations - GAAP

 

650.1

 

 

 

20.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

593.8

 

 

 

21.1

%

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other (2)

 

38.6

 

 

 

1.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

15.6

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

 

 

Acquired intangible assets amortization

 

15.3

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

18.8

 

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

 

 

ERP related expenses (3)

 

4.8

 

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory step-up

 

1.3

 

 

 

0.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Legal settlement (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

 

Equity modification charge (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.7

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

 

Loss (gain) on sale of business (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(57.1

)

 

 

-2.0

%

 

 

 

 

Income from operations - non-GAAP

$

710.1

 

 

 

22.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

$

576.3

 

 

 

20.4

%

 

 

 

 


Contacts

For more information:
Amy McAndrews
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.3945
Investor.relations@teradyne.com


Read full story here