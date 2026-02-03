Teradyne Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Revenue and earnings above the high-end of Q4 guidance

Revenue of $1.083 billion in Q4’25, up 44% from Q4’24 and up 41% from Q3'25

Q4 growth driven by strong AI-related demand in compute and memory

Revenue of $3.19 billion in 2025, up 13% from 2024

NORTH READING, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER):

Q4'25 Q4'24 Q3'25 FY 2025 FY 2024 Revenue (mil) $ 1,083 $ 753 $ 769 $ 3,190 $ 2,820 GAAP EPS $ 1.63 $ 0.90 $ 0.75 $ 3.47 $ 3.32 Non-GAAP EPS $ 1.80 $ 0.95 $ 0.85 $ 3.96 $ 3.22

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $1,083 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 of which $883 million was in Semiconductor Test, $110 million in Product Test, and $89 million in Robotics. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $257.2 million or $1.63 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $283.0 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges, pension mark-to-market adjustment, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

“Our Q4 results were above the high end of our guidance range, fueled by AI-related demand in compute, networking and memory within our Semi Test business. Across all of our business groups – Semi Test, Product Test, and Robotics – we experienced sequential growth, and at the company level we achieved 13% growth in 2025,” said Teradyne CEO, Greg Smith. “In 2026, we expect year-over-year growth across all of our businesses, with strong momentum in compute driven by AI.”

Guidance for the first quarter of 2026 is revenue of $1,150 million to $1,250 million, with GAAP net income of $1.82 to $2.19 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $1.89 to $2.25 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization, amortization on our investment in Technoprobe, restructuring and other costs, as well as the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

Webcast

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results, along with management’s business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, February 03, 2026. Interested investors should access the webcast at www.teradyne.com and click on "Investors" at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com/investors.

Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, restructuring and other, ERP related expenses, inventory step-up, pension mark-to-market adjustment, pension actuarial gains and losses, discrete income tax adjustments, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, financial performance or position and results of operations. You can identify forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “goal” or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release address various matters, including statements regarding Teradyne’s financial guidance. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic factors and slowdowns or downturns in economic conditions generally and in the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; a slowdown or inability in the development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Robotics business; the impact of increased research and development spending; the impact of epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19; the impact of a supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in Teradyne’s best interests; changes to U.S. or global tax regulations or guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China; the impact of the current conflicts in Israel; the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined for certain end uses in China.

The risks included above are not exhaustive. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with Teradyne, please refer to Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Many of these factors are macroeconomic in nature and are, therefore, beyond Teradyne’s control. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release which speak only as to the date of this press release. Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER OF 2025

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2025 September 28,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net revenues $ 1,083,337 $ 769,210 $ 752,884 $ 3,190,024 $ 2,819,880 Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1) 463,647 319,904 305,597 1,332,679 1,170,953 Gross profit 619,690 449,306 447,287 1,857,345 1,648,927 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative (2) 164,693 169,144 155,739 648,874 617,047 Engineering and development 143,265 124,760 128,387 504,596 460,876 Acquired intangible assets amortization 3,451 3,514 4,656 15,270 18,764 Restructuring and other (3) 15,081 6,585 4,554 38,554 15,571 Loss (gain) on sale of business (4) — — 367 — (57,119 ) Operating expenses 326,490 304,003 293,703 1,207,294 1,055,139 Income from operations 293,200 145,303 153,584 650,051 593,788 Interest and other (income) expense (5) 3,625 (2,797 ) (4,213 ) (3,209 ) (15,298 ) Income before income taxes and equity in net earnings of affiliate 289,575 148,100 157,797 653,260 609,086 Income tax provision 29,151 23,344 5,408 79,299 59,503 Income before equity in net earnings of affiliate 260,424 124,756 152,389 573,961 549,583 Equity in net earnings of affiliate (3,204 ) (5,198 ) (6,136 ) (19,914 ) (7,211 ) Net income $ 257,220 $ 119,558 $ 146,253 $ 554,047 $ 542,372 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.64 $ 0.75 $ 0.90 $ 3.48 $ 3.41 Diluted $ 1.63 $ 0.75 $ 0.90 $ 3.47 $ 3.32 Weighted average common shares - basic 156,412 158,595 162,478 159,119 159,083 Weighted average common shares - diluted (6) 157,651 159,097 163,184 159,719 163,314 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.48 $ 0.48

(1) Cost of revenues includes:

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2025 September 28,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory $ 6,607 $ 6,829 $ 3,406 $ 25,782 $ 18,921 Inventory step-up 348 351 — 1,258 — Legal settlement — — — — 3,600 Sale of previously written down inventory (494 ) (1,726 ) (441 ) (3,649 ) (2,227 ) $ 6,461 $ 5,454 $ 2,965 $ 23,391 $ 20,294

(2) For the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 28, 2025, and the year ended December 31, 2025, selling and administrative expenses included $1.9 million, $1.1 million, and $4.8 million, respectively, of expenses directly related to a planned ERP system implementation. For the year ended December 31, 2024, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $1.7 million for the modification of Teradyne executives' retirement agreements. (3) Restructuring and other consists of:

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2025 September 28,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Employee severance (a) $ 10,851 $ 4,786 $ 378 $ 29,351 $ 5,234 Asset impairment 3,329 328 1,284 4,870 1,284 Acquisition and divestiture related expenses 602 173 — 2,250 2,214 Other 299 1,298 2,892 2,083 6,840 $ 15,081 $ 6,585 $ 4,554 $ 38,554 $ 15,572

(a) For the three months ended December 31, 2025 employee severance relates primarily to Robotics restructuring which impacted approximately 200 employees. For the year ended December 31, 2025, employee severance relates primarily to Robotics restructuring which impacted approximately 400 employees. (4) On May 27, 2024, Teradyne sold Teradyne's Device Interface Solution ("DIS") business, a component of the Semiconductor Test segment, to Technoprobe S.p.A. ("Technoprobe"), for $85.0 million, net of cash and cash equivalents sold and a working capital adjustment. (5) Interest and other includes:

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2025 September 28,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Pension actuarial losses (gains) $ 1,338 $ — $ (1,842 ) $ 1,465 $ (4,355 ) Pension settlement loss (gain) 18 (800 ) — (782 ) — Loss (gain) on foreign exchange contract — — — (561 ) 9,765

(6) Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the year ended December 31, 2024, diluted shares included 3.6 million shares from the convertible note hedge transaction.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 293,751 $ 553,354 Marketable securities 28,247 46,312 Accounts receivable, net 773,567 471,426 Inventories, net 379,552 298,492 Prepayments 427,564 429,086 Other current assets 33,273 17,727 Total current assets 1,935,954 1,816,397 Property, plant and equipment, net 562,999 508,171 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 76,635 70,185 Marketable securities 126,256 124,121 Deferred tax assets 275,265 222,438 Retirement plans assets 12,059 11,994 Equity method investment 537,098 494,494 Other assets 71,697 49,620 Acquired intangible assets, net 51,271 15,927 Goodwill 521,019 395,367 Total assets $ 4,170,253 $ 3,708,714 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 269,185 $ 134,792 Accrued employees’ compensation and withholdings 254,973 204,991 Deferred revenue and customer advances 139,778 107,710 Other accrued liabilities 111,845 90,777 Operating lease liabilities 19,340 18,699 Short-term debt 200,000 — Income taxes payable 106,740 67,610 Total current liabilities 1,101,861 624,579 Retirement plans liabilities 144,874 133,338 Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances 50,888 40,505 Deferred tax liabilities 5,378 1,038 Long-term other accrued liabilities 7,601 7,442 Long-term operating lease liabilities 63,899 57,922 Long-term income taxes payable — 24,596 Total liabilities 1,374,501 889,420 Shareholders’ equity 2,795,752 2,819,294 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,170,253 $ 3,708,714

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 257,220 $ 146,253 $ 554,047 $ 542,372 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 31,961 26,497 111,445 100,977 Stock-based compensation 16,437 14,855 63,999 60,122 Equity in net earnings of affiliate 3,204 6,136 19,914 7,211 Amortization 3,813 4,631 16,536 18,764 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 6,607 3,406 25,782 18,922 Losses (gains) on investments (698 ) (83 ) (5,420 ) 10,056 Loss (gain) on sale of business — 367 — (57,119 ) Deferred taxes (22,967 ) (20,099 ) (52,067 ) (46,360 ) Retirement plan actuarial losses (gains) 1,356 (1,842 ) 683 (4,355 ) Other 8,661 2,751 12,005 (2,290 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired: Accounts receivable (180,468 ) 12,607 (292,255 ) (52,659 ) Inventories 6,194 (2,420 ) (28,424 ) 8,707 Prepayments and other assets 16,008 58,016 (6,591 ) 119,454 Accounts payable and other liabilities 87,402 9,279 208,848 (54,386 ) Deferred revenue and customer advances 13,628 8,552 39,280 12,176 Retirement plans contributions (1,497 ) (1,645 ) (8,483 ) (5,814 ) Income taxes 34,777 15,296 15,116 (3,602 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 281,638 282,557 674,415 672,176 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (62,888 ) (57,385 ) (224,009 ) (198,095 ) Investments in businesses — (5,000 ) (25,519 ) (532,060 ) Purchases of marketable securities (5,535 ) (10,700 ) (32,999 ) (45,796 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired — — (144,380 ) — Proceeds from the sale of a business, net of cash and cash equivalents sold — — — 90,348 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 7,330 5,190 48,951 38,353 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 167 436 9,339 24,035 Proceeds from life insurance — — — 873 Net cash used for investing activities (60,926 ) (67,459 ) (368,617 ) (622,342 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 50,000 — 250,000 185,000 Payments of borrowings on revolving credit facility (50,000 ) — (50,000 ) (185,000 ) Dividend payments (18,739 ) (19,487 ) (76,313 ) (76,423 ) Repurchase of common stock (183,437 ) (143,521 ) (702,095 ) (198,574 ) Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards (448 ) (267 ) (15,702 ) (14,100 ) Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans 1,784 65 31,860 37,330 Net cash used for financing activities (200,840 ) (163,210 ) (562,250 ) (251,767 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,179 (8,570 ) (3,151 ) (2,284 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 21,051 43,318 (259,603 ) (204,217 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 272,700 510,036 553,354 757,571 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 293,751 $ 553,354 $ 293,751 $ 553,354

GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended December 31,

2025 % of Net Revenues September 28,

2025 % of Net Revenues December 31,

2024 % of Net Revenues Net revenues $ 1,083.3 $ 769.2 $ 752.9 Gross profit - GAAP 619.7 57.2 % 449.3 58.4 % 447.3 59.4 % Inventory step-up 0.3 0.0 % 0.4 0.1 % — — Gross profit - non-GAAP 620.0 57.2 % 449.7 58.5 % 447.3 59.4 % Income from operations - GAAP 293.2 27.1 % 145.3 18.9 % 153.6 20.4 % Restructuring and other (1) 15.1 1.4 % 6.6 0.9 % 4.6 0.6 % Acquired intangible assets amortization 3.5 0.3 % 3.5 0.5 % 4.7 0.6 % ERP related expenses (2) 1.9 0.2 % 1.1 0.1 % — — Inventory step-up 0.3 0.0 % 0.4 0.1 % — — Loss (gain) on sale of business (3) — — — — 0.4 0.0 % Income from operations - non-GAAP $ 314.0 29.0 % $ 156.9 20.4 % $ 163.2 21.7 %

Net Income

per Common Share Net Income

per Common Share Net Income

per Common Share December 31,

2025 % of Net Revenues Basic Diluted September 28,

2025 % of Net Revenues Basic Diluted December 31,

2024 % of Net Revenues Basic Diluted Net income - GAAP $ 257.2 23.7 % $ 1.64 $ 1.63 $ 119.6 15.5 % $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 146.3 19.4 % $ 0.90 $ 0.90 Restructuring and other (1) 15.1 1.4 % 0.10 0.10 6.6 0.9 % 0.04 0.04 4.6 0.6 % 0.03 0.03 Amortization of equity method investment 7.6 0.7 % 0.05 0.05 7.7 1.0 % 0.05 0.05 8.0 1.1 % 0.05 0.05 Acquired intangible assets amortization 3.5 0.3 % 0.02 0.02 3.5 0.5 % 0.02 0.02 4.7 0.6 % 0.03 0.03 ERP related expenses (2) 1.9 0.2 % 0.01 0.01 1.1 0.1 % 0.01 0.01 — — — — Pension mark-to-market adjustment (4) 1.3 0.1 % 0.01 0.01 — — — — (1.8 ) -0.2 % (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Inventory step-up 0.3 0.0 % 0.00 0.00 0.4 0.1 % 0.00 0.00 — — — — Pension settlement loss (gain) 0.1 0.0 % 0.00 0.00 (0.8 ) -0.1 % (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — — — Loss (gain) on sale of business (3) — — — — — — — — 0.4 0.1 % 0.00 0.00 Exclude discrete tax adjustments 0.4 0.0 % 0.00 0.00 (0.6 ) -0.1 % (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (8.0 ) -1.1 % (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Non-GAAP tax adjustments (4.3 ) -0.4 % (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (1.6 ) -0.2 % (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.9 0.1 % 0.01 0.01 Net income - non-GAAP $ 283.0 26.1 % 1.81 1.80 $ 135.9 17.7 % $ 0.86 $ 0.85 $ 155.0 20.6 % $ 0.95 $ 0.95 GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic 156.4 158.6 162.5 GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 157.7 159.1 163.2

(1) Restructuring and other consists of:

Quarter Ended December 31,

2025 September 28,

2025 December 31,

2024 Employee severance $ 10.9 $ 4.8 $ 0.4 Asset impairment 3.3 0.3 1.3 Acquisition and divestiture related expenses 0.6 0.2 — Other 0.3 1.3 2.9 $ 15.1 $ 6.6 $ 4.6

(a) For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, employee severance relates primarily to Robotics restructuring which impacted approximately 200 employees. (2) For the quarters ended December 31, 2025, and September 28, 2025, selling and administrative expenses included costs directly related to a planned ERP system implementation. (3) On May 27, 2024, Teradyne sold DIS, a component of the Semiconductor Test segment, to Technoprobe, for $85.0 million, net of cash and cash equivalents sold and a working capital adjustment. (4) For the quarters ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, adjustments to exclude actuarial gains and losses, respectively, recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne’s mark-to-market pension accounting.

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025 % of Net Revenues December 31,

2024 % of Net Revenues Net Revenues $ 3,190.0 $ 2,819.9 Gross profit - GAAP 1,857.3 58.2 % 1,648.9 58.5 % Inventory step-up 1.3 0.0 % — — Legal settlement (1) — — 3.6 0.1 % Gross profit - non-GAAP 1,858.6 58.3 % 1,652.5 58.6 % Income from operations - GAAP 650.1 20.4 % 593.8 21.1 % Restructuring and other (2) 38.6 1.2 % 15.6 0.6 % Acquired intangible assets amortization 15.3 0.5 % 18.8 0.7 % ERP related expenses (3) 4.8 0.2 % — — Inventory step-up 1.3 0.0 % — — Legal settlement (1) — — 3.6 0.1 % Equity modification charge (4) — — 1.7 0.1 % Loss (gain) on sale of business (5) — — (57.1 ) -2.0 % Income from operations - non-GAAP $ 710.1 22.3 % $ 576.3 20.4 %

For more information:

Amy McAndrews

Investor Relations

Tel 978.370.3945

Investor.relations@teradyne.com