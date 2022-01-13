Home Business Wire Teradata to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire

Teradata to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

di Business Wire

Earnings conference call to begin at 2 p.m. PT on Monday, February 7, 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its 2021 fiscal fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 7, 2022. Teradata will host a conference call and live webcast at 2 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and financial update. Due to scheduling, the Company has moved the date of this quarter’s earnings call to Monday.

The live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Christopher T. Lee

858-485-2523 office

christopher.lee@teradata.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Donahue

858-485-3029 office

jennifer.donahue@teradata.com

Articoli correlati

Enersponse Partners With Samsung SmartThings to Expand Its Distributed Energy Programs to Residential Markets

Business Wire Business Wire -
Trailblazing Distributed Energy Resource Management Company Tapped as Preferred Demand Response Provider to Smart Home Technology Leader NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Enersponse Partners With Samsung SmartThings to Expand Its Distributed Energy Programs to Residential Markets

Business Wire Business Wire -
Trailblazing Distributed Energy Resource Management Company Tapped as Preferred Demand Response Provider to Smart Home Technology Leader NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Engine Gaming and Media Announces the Appointment of Stu Porter to the Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: GAME; TSX-V: GAME), an esports/sports social gaming,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Enersponse Partners With Samsung SmartThings to Expand Its Distributed Energy Programs to Residential Markets

Business Wire